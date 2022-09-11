Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Anderson Herald Bulletin. September 9, 2022. Editorial: Immigrant-friendly cities possible due to loopholes. There are nearly 200 cities, counties and states in America that are considered sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants. The best known cities are San Francisco, Chicago and New York. A sanctuary city or welcoming city bars local resources,...
WacoTrib.com
Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
WacoTrib.com
Pritzker calls up Guard to help care for arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas. About 500 people seeking asylum in the United States have been transported from the border...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Missouri man committed a horrific crime. But execution is not justice — it’s cruelty. Little evidence suggests Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will spare the life of convicted cop killer Kevin Johnson, a Missouri death row inmate scheduled to be put to death this fall. Just last year, Parson ignored a plea from Pope Francis to stay the execution of an intellectually disabled man. We oppose Johnson’s pending execution, despite our revulsion at the gravity of his crime, and call on Parson to grant Johnson, of suburban St. Louis, clemency and end government-sanctioned violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
WacoTrib.com
California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
WacoTrib.com
WVa lawmakers pass road, energy bills, will revisit abortion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped...
WacoTrib.com
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Employees at timber company Weyerhaeuser strike over wages
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported.
WacoTrib.com
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona's elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey' office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey's office. The cause of death and...
WacoTrib.com
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
WacoTrib.com
New Massachusetts driver's license law faces repeal effort
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. The secretary of the commonwealth’s office announced late Friday that it had certified the signatures needed to put...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during...
WacoTrib.com
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
WacoTrib.com
Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota's child care 'crisis'
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
WacoTrib.com
Prominent attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prominent Georgia defense attorney who often provided expert legal analysis for news organizations covering high-profile cases drowned over the weekend while swimming in waters near his coastal home, a coroner said Tuesday. Page Pate, 55, worked for more than 25 years as a trial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Measured approach on sports gambling is the best bet. WarHorse Casino should be open this month, just in time for the NFL and college football seasons. However, even though sports betting was approved by voters in the 2020 referendum that established casino gambling...
WacoTrib.com
TennCare: Update may have disclosed personal information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
WacoTrib.com
NC utilities panel hears testimony over Duke Energy CO2 plan
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's electricity regulators began listening Tuesday to potentially weeks of testimony over proposals by Duke Energy Corp. subsidiaries on how to carry out a state law demanding greenhouse gas reductions in the next decade. In keeping with the landmark 2021 law, the Charlotte-based utility...
WacoTrib.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Continued rental assistance is available for eligible people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
Comments / 0