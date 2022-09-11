NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO