FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
New Britain Herald
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
New Britain Herald
Berlin Senior Center holding first-ever open house
BERLIN – Even those who have yet to reach their golden years are invited to come and see all there is to look forward to at the Berlin Senior Center’s first-ever open house. The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12...
New Britain Herald
Polish folk group performing at Central Connecticut State University this month
NEW BRITAIN – A world-renowned Polish song and dance ensemble will be performing here at the end of this month. Slask is set to present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The...
New Britain Herald
Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap
PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
New Britain Herald
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
New Britain Herald
Water Lantern Festival celebrates third year of shared human experiences
NEWINGTON – Pulling visitors from near and far, the third annual Hartford Water Lantern Festival came to Mill Pond Park where participants floated memories, hopes and thoughts on park waters as night fell. “The Water Lantern Festival is focused on bringing communities together,” said Dylan Gallup, event coordinator. “We...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
New Britain Herald
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WCVB
Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
North Pole Express tickets go on sale this week
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – You may not be thinking about winter yet, but you should be! Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express will go on sale this week. The North Pole Express runs on three separate occasions: November 18 – November 27 November 30 – December 18 December 21 – […]
New Britain Herald
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
Register Citizen
Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’
TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
New Britain Herald
Richard L. Valenti
Richard L. Valenti, 89, of New Britain, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lange) Valenti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gasper Paul Valenti and Anna (Zotter) Valenti. Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean War.
New Britain Herald
Meet-and-greet set with new executive director of New Britain Downtown District
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Board of Commissioners is hosting a welcome reception meet-and-greet Wednesday with the new executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, Nicole Bosco. “A lot of people know her face, they just didn’t know her name is Nicole Bosco,” said Adrian Elliott, with...
New Britain Herald
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
London trip interrupted by King: Milford family shares encounter
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carol Haase from Milford had been planning a trip to London for a long time. She’s a big fan of the royals and wanted to take her kids to London to see Buckingham Palace. What they wound up with instead was an up-close encounter with the new king. They were at […]
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
Bristol Press
Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year
BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
