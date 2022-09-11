The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call up to 65 further witnesses.Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.The defence spent just over two weeks arguing that Cruz...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO