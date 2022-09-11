Kevin Holland calls for fight against ‘Wonderboy’ or Daniel Rodriguez after losing ‘grappling match’ to Khamzat Chimaev

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Khamzat Chimaev trashes Nate Diaz's UFC 279 win: 'If I fought him, I'd kill him. I'd be in the jail'
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t impressed at all by what he saw from Nate Diaz. The UFC contender thought Diaz looked poor in his performance on Saturday night, despite Diaz finishing veteran Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the main event of UFC 279. Chimaev (12-0...
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34; MMA community mourns
Former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner Elias Theodorou has died. Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed his death to MMA Junkie after various reports surfaced online. He was 34. According to TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Theodorou was diagnosed with Stage...
Fox News
UFC veteran Elias Theodorou dead at 34 after battling cancer
UFC veteran Elisa Theorodou has died at age 36 after a battle with Stage 4 liver cancer. Theodorou fought for the UFC first in 2014, fulfilling a lifelong dream of his. That fight was on The Ultimate Fighter: Nations middleweight tournament, which kicked off his career. It was Canadian fighters...
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
MMAmania.com
Yan Xiaonan prefers eventual Carla Esparza rematch over big Zhang Weili title clash in China
Yan Xiaonan still has lofty expectations of herself in the Strawweight division. Riding the first losing streak of her 14-year career, Yan saw a long 13-fight unbeaten streak snapped against the now champion, Carla Esparza, in May 2021. With six of her wins coming in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) going into the bout, a title shot was well within grasp.
Daniel Rodriguez on what’s next after defeating Li Jingliang at UFC 279: “I’ll fight anybody”
Daniel Rodriguez is fresh off a big victory at UFC 279 and he’s looking forward to what’s next. Rodriguez was going to meet Kevin Holland on the main card, but things got shuffled. Rodriguez ended up facing Li Jingliang instead. It was a good night for Rodriguez, who scored a split decision victory over “The Leech.”
Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez shows ‘true face’ with words
Canelo Alvarez has talked some smack about Gennadiy Golovkin, but Golovkin believes that says volumes about who Alvarez is ahead of their third bout. Canelo Alvarez has made his feelings about Gennadiy Golovkin crystal clear. He’s not a fan, to say the least, and his animosity is helping to fuel him ahead of his third contest against Golovkin on Sept. 17.
Fox News
Jake Paul talks training for Anderson Silva fight, offers knockout prediction: 'It's gonna be a movie'
Jake Paul was set to fight Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. before both fights fell through over the course of the year. In a little over a month, MMA legend Anderson Silva will take up the challenge. Silva, who made his mark in UFC, is 3-1 as a boxer...
CNET
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: How to Watch, Fight Details, Everything to Know
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is happening. For real. After weeks of rumors, Paul made it official via a tweet. "My toughest test yet," Paul said in a tweet. "I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated." After a glittering career in the UFC, Silva is arguably the greatest...
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
Li Jingliang issues statement following split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279
Li Jingliang has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 last weekend. As a result of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight on Friday, three fights on the UFC 279 main card were flipped on their head. The line-up wound up looking as follows: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Tony Ferguson is ‘done’ after UFC 279 loss, calls veteran ‘a shell of himself‘
Daniel Cormier doesn’t see Tony Ferguson’s losing streak ending anytime soon should he continue to compete. UFC 279 provided the MMA world with one of the most unforgettable fight weeks in recent memory. From press conference shenanigans and weight misses to fight changes, there was a little bit of everything. On fight night, fans were left with a matchup that’s been a long time coming, seeing Ferguson square off with Nate Diaz.
mmanews.com
MMA World Reacts To The Death Of Elias Theodorou
The sudden death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has rocked the MMA community to its core in the wake of the news. Theodorou passed away after a battle with liver cancer over the weekend at just 34 years old. He was one of the most mutually respected fighters in the UFC during his tenure and impacted the lives of many inside and outside the Octagon.
MMA Fighting
NAC investigating UFC 279 presser melee, threatens disciplinary action
The Nevada Athletic Commission is investigating the UFC 279 presser melee and could penalize those involved in the incident, the regulator announced Monday. “If the Nevada Athletic Commission determines that licensees acted improperly, we will initiate appropriate disciplinary action against all involved,” NAC Chairman Stephen Cloobeck wrote in a prepared statement.
Li Jingliang Explains What Happened During UFC 279 Fight Week Through His Eyes
Li Jingliang reacts to the crazy fight week leading up to UFC 279. In the leadup to maybe the biggest fight of Li Jingliang’s career, chaos ensued. UFC 279 Jingliang had agreed to step into a short-notice fight against former lightweight interim title holder Tony Ferguson. After the booking, Jingliang was publically raving about how excited he was for this fight and how much he respected Ferguson. Unfortunately, he was not able to fight Ferguson after all. Due to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight, a series of dominos began to fall and three fights on the card were all mixed up. Ferguson went to fight Nate Diaz and Jingliang was matched with Daniel Rodriguez, a middleweight.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Sandhagen vs. Yadong
UFC’s residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues inside its APEX facility this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen faces Song Yadong in a pivotal Bantamweight battle. The latest ESPN+-streamed offering will also feature a potentially dynamite Middleweight battle between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, as well as a Heavyweight tussle pitting Tanner Boser against Rodrigo Nascimento.
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’
Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
