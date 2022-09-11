ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'

Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend

A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ap Top 25#Clemson#American Football#Notre Dame#Regionsbank#Wbrc
wbrc.com

UAB falls to Liberty, 21-14

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers fell to the Liberty Flames, 21-14 on September 10, 2022. The Blazers looked to avenge their loss to Liberty at the opening of Protective Stadium in 2021. The Blazers rushing attack rushed for 241 yards in the game and two touchdowns in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works donates water to people in Jackson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works is sending water to our Mississippi neighbors. BWW sent 27 pallets of bottled water to the people of Jackson, Miss. Monday. Neighbors there have been under a boil water notice for more than a month. BWW Crews loaded the water on the Christian...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

VIDEO; Bessemer City HS Band

When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year. Its halftime show has no title, though it's more of an old school performance that any crowd can get into.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

First Alert: Dry and pleasant locally but becoming more active in the tropics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another great start but from here on out this week, temperatures will slowly increase. Slightly warmer this afternoon and highs reaching the middle 80s and the air will feel fairly comfortable still even though the dew point temperatures are a couple degrees higher. Winds today will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Legion soccer game at Protective Stadium this evening, plan for a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the 70s around 7 PM. It should be a great day to get some exercise or have a little picnic outdoors.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kroger is now operating a delivery center in Birmingham that delivers groceries straight to your front door, and it’s delivering thousands of orders a week already. Kroger’s closest physical store to Birmingham is in Huntsville, but their fulfillment center in Birmingham operates in tandem with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy