BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another great start but from here on out this week, temperatures will slowly increase. Slightly warmer this afternoon and highs reaching the middle 80s and the air will feel fairly comfortable still even though the dew point temperatures are a couple degrees higher. Winds today will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Legion soccer game at Protective Stadium this evening, plan for a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the 70s around 7 PM. It should be a great day to get some exercise or have a little picnic outdoors.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO