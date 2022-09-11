Alabama Stays No. 1 Coaches Poll, Drops in AP Poll

The Crimson Tide stay atop the polls after escaping Texas with a victory.

In the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in the top overall position, receiving 39 first place-votes. The Tide remain undefeated after a Bryce Young 2-minute drill and a Will Reichard field goal helped edge Texas 20-19 in Austin.

Alabama holds of the Georgia Bulldogs, who remain second in the polls after threating to upend a less-than-impressive Crimson Tide performance, with a 33-0 shutout victory against Samford. The Bulldogs also received 25 first-place votes.

Ohio State, who's third in the polls, received the other first-place vote.

In the AP Top 25 Poll, however, Alabama falls to second with Georgia taking the top spot. The ranking is an indication that AP noticed the Tide's struggles against the Longhorns, while the Bulldogs have two strong showings to start the season, dismantling Oregon in the season opener.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama, 2-0 (39) Georgia, 2-0 (25) Ohio State, 2-0 (1) Clemson, 2-0 Michigan, 2-0 Oklahoma, 2-0 Oklahoma State, 2-0 USC, 2-0 Michigan State, 2-0 Kentucky, 2-0 Arkansas, 2-0 NC State, 2-0 Miami, 2-0 BYU, 2-0 Utah, 1-1 Tennessee, 2-0 Ole Miss, 2-0 Wake Forest, 2-0 Baylor, 1-1 Texas, 1-1 Florida, 1-1 Texas A&M, 1-1 Penn State, 2-0 Oregon, 1-1 Pittsburgh, 1-1

AP Top 25 College Football Poll