ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Stays No. 1 Coaches Poll, Drops in AP Poll

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6e0y_0hr9NdW900

The Crimson Tide stay atop the polls after escaping Texas with a victory.

In the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in the top overall position, receiving 39 first place-votes. The Tide remain undefeated after a Bryce Young 2-minute drill and a Will Reichard field goal helped edge Texas 20-19 in Austin.

Alabama holds of the Georgia Bulldogs, who remain second in the polls after threating to upend a less-than-impressive Crimson Tide performance, with a 33-0 shutout victory against Samford. The Bulldogs also received 25 first-place votes.

Ohio State, who's third in the polls, received the other first-place vote.

In the AP Top 25 Poll, however, Alabama falls to second with Georgia taking the top spot. The ranking is an indication that AP noticed the Tide's struggles against the Longhorns, while the Bulldogs have two strong showings to start the season, dismantling Oregon in the season opener.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama, 2-0 (39)
  2. Georgia, 2-0 (25)
  3. Ohio State, 2-0 (1)
  4. Clemson, 2-0
  5. Michigan, 2-0
  6. Oklahoma, 2-0
  7. Oklahoma State, 2-0
  8. USC, 2-0
  9. Michigan State, 2-0
  10. Kentucky, 2-0
  11. Arkansas, 2-0
  12. NC State, 2-0
  13. Miami, 2-0
  14. BYU, 2-0
  15. Utah, 1-1
  16. Tennessee, 2-0
  17. Ole Miss, 2-0
  18. Wake Forest, 2-0
  19. Baylor, 1-1
  20. Texas, 1-1
  21. Florida, 1-1
  22. Texas A&M, 1-1
  23. Penn State, 2-0
  24. Oregon, 1-1
  25. Pittsburgh, 1-1

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

  1. Georgia, 2-0 (53)
  2. Alabama, 2-0 (9)
  3. Ohio State, 2-0 (1)
  4. Michigan, 2-0
  5. Clemson, 2-0
  6. Oklahoma, 2-0
  7. USC, 2-0
  8. Oklahoma State, 2-0
  9. Kentucky, 2-0
  10. Arkansas, 2-0
  11. Michigan State, 2-0
  12. BYU, 2-0
  13. Miami, 2-0
  14. Utah, 1-1
  15. Tennessee, 2-0
  16. NC State, 2-0
  17. Baylor, 1-1
  18. Florida, 1-1
  19. Wake Forest, 2-0
  20. Ole Miss, 2-0
  21. Texas, 1-1
  22. Penn State, 2-0
  23. Pittsburgh, 1-1
  24. Texas A&M, 1-1
  25. Oregon, 1-1

Comments / 45

Kevin Jones
3d ago

they shouldn't have never been number 1 no way, it should have been last season champions. but every year it's automatically Alabama ( if they lose 25 player , they will still get the nod )

Reply(8)
12
Steve Coulter
2d ago

Bama is definitely not the #1 team. With the multitude of personal foul penalties, they looked like undisciplined, street thugs. The lack of sportsmanship and class at the end of the game was appalling to watch, even the greatest coach of all time will have trouble instilling discipline with this team.

Reply
11
Ian Minor
2d ago

Speaking as an Alabama fan, they are most definitely not worthy of a #1 ranking in any poll. They're a top 10 team as of right now but they are most definitely not #1

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Utah State
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Bulldogs#Longhorns#Oklahoma State#Usc
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Scorebook Live

Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season.  The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
DANVILLE, AR
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
LINCOLN, NE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy