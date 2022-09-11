ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail Steelers 17-6 After Ugly, Turnover-Filled First Half

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3hBZ_0hr9Nbkh00

Cincinnati never led in the first half

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Steelers 17-6 at halftime of Sunday's season opener at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow struggled, the offense couldn't move the ball consistently and the defense didn't force any turnovers.

Here are some halftime observations.

Turnovers

Burrow completed 11-of-17 passes for 109 yards and three interceptions in the first half. He also was hit while he was throwing and fumbled.

Two of the four takeaways occurred at the line of scrimmage.

If the Bengals are going to beat the Steelers, they have to take care of the ball for the rest of the game. Pittsburgh scored 17 points off of the turnovers, including Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-six in the first quarter.

Cincinnati's four first half turnovers ties the most they had in a single game in 2021.

Mixon Flashes

Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran for 67 yards on 15 attempts, including a 31-yard run at the end of the first half.

Higgins Hurt

Tee Higgins left the game in the second quarter after taking a hit to his helmet.

He was ruled out after being diagnosed with a concussion. Mike Thomas replaced Higgins on offense.

Record Breakers

Punter Kevin Huber set the record for most games played in Bengals history (208).

The veteran didn't punt in the first half, but he was the holder on Evan McPherson's 59-yard field goal.

It's the longest made field goal in Bengals' history.

Those were two bright spots in an ugly first half for the home team.

The Bengals Will Win If...

Cincinnati's offense needs to get going and they can't have any more turnovers.

The offensive line struggled and the Steelers' secondary was dominant for most of the first half.

Burrow made some bad throws and poor decisions in the first half. He has to be perfect in the second half if the Bengals are going to dig themselves out of this hole.

The Bengals receive the kickoff to start the second half.

