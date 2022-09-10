Read full article on original website
Albert Bolz
Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
Jerry Cofer
Graveside services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, will be 1 pm, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery. He died September 11, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
Nancy Myers
Nancy Ann (Woodward) Myers, 89, died August 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born December 25, 1932, in Topeka, KS, the great granddaughter of BW Woodward, a survivor of Quantrill's infamous raid on Lawrence. As a girl, she grew up an Army brat and traveled with her mother and...
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store to open in North Lawrence; new tunnel car wash slated for west Lawrence
• My office vending machine is bigger than yours. At least I’m guessing that’s the case. I treat the Dollar General store in North Lawrence like my own personal vending machine, since it is just a block away from the Journal-World offices. Apparently, word has gotten out in...
Fire department requests that residents avoid area of 11th and Haskell Ave. as smoky fire burns out
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is requesting that people avoid the area of East 11th Street and Haskell Avenue to avoid exposure to smoke from a fire that was expected to burn throughout Monday afternoon. At 11:45 a.m. Monday, Douglas County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a large column of...
Monarch-tagging event slated for this weekend at Baker Wetlands
Monarch Watch at the University of Kansas will hold its annual butterfly-tagging event Saturday at the Baker Wetlands. The free family-friendly event, during which participants catch, tag and release monarch butterflies, is intended to help researchers collect data on the migratory insects as they fly to their winter home in Mexico.
New Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey sworn in
New District 3 Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey was sworn into office ahead of the commission’s meeting on Wednesday evening. Willey officially joins the commission after being selected for the position in late August at a convention of Democratic Party precinct committee members who live in the 3rd Commission District. She’s finishing out the remainder of former commissioner Shannon Portillo’s term, which expires in January 2025.
NextEra is still looking into viability of a wind farm in Douglas County; local landowners are divided
Talk of a wind farm located partially in southwest Douglas County, which first began late last year, may take a while to blow over. A representative with NextEra Energy Resources, a Florida-based energy firm, confirmed to the Journal-World Thursday that the company is still in the initial stages of gauging whether the area is the right place for a wind energy project. NextEra spokesperson Sara Cassidy said that included assessing existing transmission infrastructure, gauging landowners’ and county officials’ interest and conducting environmental surveys.
Lawrence City Commission approves donation of downtown parking lot for Bert Nash supportive housing project
Lawrence city leaders have agreed to donate a downtown city parking lot to allow Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center to build a supportive housing complex with a ground-level grocery store. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted unanimously to approve the donation of a parking...
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday’s KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
U.S. Highway 24 closed at Lecompton Road after collision causing multiple injuries
U.S. Highway 24 was closed around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a collision between two vehicles, according to Douglas County Emergency scanner traffic. Scanner traffic indicates that there was an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Lecompton Road with multiple injuries — at least two listed as critical and four serious. Emergency crews have requested two helicopters to respond to the scene.
Fast start to season has boosted Kansas football team’s confidence, Leipold says
Asked Tuesday how he felt about his offense’s explosiveness through two weeks of the 2022 football season, Kansas coach Lance Leipold borrowed a favorite phrase of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s to keep things in perspective. “Statistics lie and liars use statistics,” Leipold said. “And you can skew these...
Douglas County Commission to meet in executive session again; new commissioner to be sworn in
As of Tuesday, there’s just one item on the Douglas County Commission’s regular agenda for Wednesday: an executive session to consult with the Douglas County counselor regarding “matters that would be deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship.”. This is the third time commissioners will meet in an...
Georgia administrator chosen to become KU’s next vice chancellor for strategic communications, public affairs
A communications professional who has worked both for a Georgia university and Baylor University will become the University of Kansas’ new leader for strategic communications and public affairs. Karla Leeper has been appointed to the role of vice chancellor for strategic communications and public affairs by KU Chancellor Douglas...
Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Lawrence’s largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
Health department announces clinics offering new COVID boosters for anyone 12 and older
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has announced more than a dozen clinics throughout the next month where the latest version of the coronavirus booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, will be available for anyone 12 and older. The health department had recommended earlier this month that people with an...
Lawrence school board approves budget that exceeds revenue neutral rate, lowers mill levy slightly
After a long process that involved community pushback, more than $6 million in cuts and contract negotiations for both certified and classified staff members, the Lawrence school board has officially adopted its budget for the 2022-2023 school year. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board held its...
