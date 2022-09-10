U.S. Highway 24 was closed around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a collision between two vehicles, according to Douglas County Emergency scanner traffic. Scanner traffic indicates that there was an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Lecompton Road with multiple injuries — at least two listed as critical and four serious. Emergency crews have requested two helicopters to respond to the scene.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO