Overbrook, KS

LJWORLD

Albert Bolz

Graveside services for Albert H. Bolz, 91, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. He died September 10, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born March 20, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri the son of Fred and Rose (Egger) Bolz....
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jerry Cofer

Graveside services for Jerry Lee Cofer, 77, Lawrence, will be 1 pm, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery. He died September 11, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Nancy Myers

Nancy Ann (Woodward) Myers, 89, died August 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born December 25, 1932, in Topeka, KS, the great granddaughter of BW Woodward, a survivor of Quantrill's infamous raid on Lawrence. As a girl, she grew up an Army brat and traveled with her mother and...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Monarch-tagging event slated for this weekend at Baker Wetlands

Monarch Watch at the University of Kansas will hold its annual butterfly-tagging event Saturday at the Baker Wetlands. The free family-friendly event, during which participants catch, tag and release monarch butterflies, is intended to help researchers collect data on the migratory insects as they fly to their winter home in Mexico.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

New Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey sworn in

New District 3 Douglas County Commissioner Karen Willey was sworn into office ahead of the commission’s meeting on Wednesday evening. Willey officially joins the commission after being selected for the position in late August at a convention of Democratic Party precinct committee members who live in the 3rd Commission District. She’s finishing out the remainder of former commissioner Shannon Portillo’s term, which expires in January 2025.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

NextEra is still looking into viability of a wind farm in Douglas County; local landowners are divided

Talk of a wind farm located partially in southwest Douglas County, which first began late last year, may take a while to blow over. A representative with NextEra Energy Resources, a Florida-based energy firm, confirmed to the Journal-World Thursday that the company is still in the initial stages of gauging whether the area is the right place for a wind energy project. NextEra spokesperson Sara Cassidy said that included assessing existing transmission infrastructure, gauging landowners’ and county officials’ interest and conducting environmental surveys.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday’s KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

U.S. Highway 24 closed at Lecompton Road after collision causing multiple injuries

U.S. Highway 24 was closed around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a collision between two vehicles, according to Douglas County Emergency scanner traffic. Scanner traffic indicates that there was an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Lecompton Road with multiple injuries — at least two listed as critical and four serious. Emergency crews have requested two helicopters to respond to the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence natural gas provider announces new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Lawrence’s largest natural gas utility on Wednesday committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions much sooner than once anticipated. Black Hills Energy now has committed to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its natural gas utility by 2035, the company said as part of its annual sustainability report released Wednesday. Previously, the company had committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035.
LAWRENCE, KS

