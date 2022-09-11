ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

5 HS football games to watch in Coastal Alabama in Week 5

BAKER (2-2) AT DAPHNE (2-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Jubilee Stadium, Daphne. Last week: Baker defeated Foley 56-35; Daphne defeated Davidson 40-21 The skinny: Baker beat Daphne for the first time in 10 tries a year ago, winning 35-31. The Trojans won the first nine games in the series and hold a 474-100 edge in points scored. … Both teams have rebounded with two wins after starting the season 0-2. … Junior QB Josh Flowers ran for 4 TDs and passed for another last week in Baker’s home win over Foley. The Hornets built a 35-7 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened. Flowers is completing 63 percent of his passes for 586 yards and 3 TDs. He has rushed for 549 yards and 8 TDs and has three 100-yard games already. … Daphne scored six first-half touchdowns, five of which came on the ground, in last week’s home win over Davidson. Nick Clark rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 15 carries. QB Gabe Reynolds was 12-of-19 for 180 yards and a TD. Cameron Long had a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter, blocked a field goal in the third quarter and intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the fourth. … Daphne has scored 102 points, while giving up 91. Baker has scored 121 and given up 107.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama's standardized test scores

Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter...
ALABAMA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

State objects to youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The State of Alabama has filed an objection to a youthful offender status motion filed by a woman connected to the death of an infant in Red Bay. In March, a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay, the child was taken to a hospital where the child was later declared dead.
RED BAY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Lincoln, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Lexington, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
City
Susan Moore, AL
AL.com

Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama

Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested. The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Blitz#Football Season#Gears#North Alabama#American Football#Highschoolsports#Coosa Christian Vina#Ider Whitesburg#Christian#Lexington Tanner#Sheffield Jb Pennington#Madison Academy Vinemont#Clements Mars Hill Bible#Elkmont Colbert County#Arab#Sardis Brewer#Tn
WAFF

Opening statements begin for Mason Sisk trial

Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens

Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail, State responds. Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail, State responds. Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WSFA

First Alert: Cold front brings drier, less humid air to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast that will linger into the evening and tonight as a cold front moves closer to Central and South Alabama. Lows Sunday night will fall into the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Monday we are...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
truecrimedaily

Alabama man accused of killing his stepfather during argument

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his 61-year-old stepfather during an argument over the weekend. According to a news release from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Sept. 10, deputies responded to a home on Fall City Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased man, Roger Wolfe, outside the residence.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy