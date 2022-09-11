Read full article on original website
5 HS football games to watch in Coastal Alabama in Week 5
BAKER (2-2) AT DAPHNE (2-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Jubilee Stadium, Daphne. Last week: Baker defeated Foley 56-35; Daphne defeated Davidson 40-21 The skinny: Baker beat Daphne for the first time in 10 tries a year ago, winning 35-31. The Trojans won the first nine games in the series and hold a 474-100 edge in points scored. … Both teams have rebounded with two wins after starting the season 0-2. … Junior QB Josh Flowers ran for 4 TDs and passed for another last week in Baker’s home win over Foley. The Hornets built a 35-7 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened. Flowers is completing 63 percent of his passes for 586 yards and 3 TDs. He has rushed for 549 yards and 8 TDs and has three 100-yard games already. … Daphne scored six first-half touchdowns, five of which came on the ground, in last week’s home win over Davidson. Nick Clark rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 15 carries. QB Gabe Reynolds was 12-of-19 for 180 yards and a TD. Cameron Long had a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter, blocked a field goal in the third quarter and intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the fourth. … Daphne has scored 102 points, while giving up 91. Baker has scored 121 and given up 107.
WAFF
Alabama's standardized test scores
Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Day 2: Opening statements set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Morgan County Commission passes pay raises for workers. Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
WAFF
State objects to youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The State of Alabama has filed an objection to a youthful offender status motion filed by a woman connected to the death of an infant in Red Bay. In March, a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay, the child was taken to a hospital where the child was later declared dead.
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
WAFF
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested. The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
WAFF
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
WAFF
Opening statements begin for Mason Sisk trial
WAFF
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens
Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail, State responds. Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail, State responds. Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. Jury selected for Mason Sisk’s...
WAFF
Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
First Alert: Cold front brings drier, less humid air to Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast that will linger into the evening and tonight as a cold front moves closer to Central and South Alabama. Lows Sunday night will fall into the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Monday we are...
Teacher shortages, including in Alabama, are real, but reasons may surprise you
Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching. In reality, there is...
Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
Alabama man accused of killing his stepfather during argument
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his 61-year-old stepfather during an argument over the weekend. According to a news release from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Sept. 10, deputies responded to a home on Fall City Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased man, Roger Wolfe, outside the residence.
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
alabamanews.net
Alabama Supreme Court Overrules “Time-of-Death” Rule, Allowing Montgomery Murder Case to Proceed
Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the murder case against 47-year-old John Grant of Montgomery. He is charged with killing Earl Mock, who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun on Highland Avenue. The prosecution of Grant...
