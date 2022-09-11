BAKER (2-2) AT DAPHNE (2-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Jubilee Stadium, Daphne. Last week: Baker defeated Foley 56-35; Daphne defeated Davidson 40-21 The skinny: Baker beat Daphne for the first time in 10 tries a year ago, winning 35-31. The Trojans won the first nine games in the series and hold a 474-100 edge in points scored. … Both teams have rebounded with two wins after starting the season 0-2. … Junior QB Josh Flowers ran for 4 TDs and passed for another last week in Baker’s home win over Foley. The Hornets built a 35-7 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened. Flowers is completing 63 percent of his passes for 586 yards and 3 TDs. He has rushed for 549 yards and 8 TDs and has three 100-yard games already. … Daphne scored six first-half touchdowns, five of which came on the ground, in last week’s home win over Davidson. Nick Clark rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 15 carries. QB Gabe Reynolds was 12-of-19 for 180 yards and a TD. Cameron Long had a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter, blocked a field goal in the third quarter and intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the fourth. … Daphne has scored 102 points, while giving up 91. Baker has scored 121 and given up 107.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO