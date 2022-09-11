ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Opens as Home Underdog vs. Florida State

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouEOj_0hr9L5iO00

The Cardinals host the Seminoles in their first game of the 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have been able to rebound at UCF, but oddsmakers aren't liking them to carry that success into their home opener against Florida State.

According to Circa Sports , the Cardinals have opened up as a +1.0 point underdog to the visiting Seminoles. The over/under has been set at 56.5.

Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) fell flat on their faces against Syracuse to open up the season, but made up for it by taking down the Knights 20-14 at the Bounce House. The Cardinals' defense produced an impressive ten consecutive stops, and the offense took a step forward following their poor showing against the Orange.

As for Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC), they opened up their season on a much higher note than Louisville did, holding on for a 24-23 win over LSU in Week Zero at the Superdome. QB Jordan Travis went 20-of-33 for 260 yards and two touchdowns, WR Ontaria Wilson had seven receptions for 102 yards, and the Noles defense held the Tigers to 348 yards.

Louisville is 1-1 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Florida State is 1-0. The Cardinals failed to cover at Syracuse (-6.0), but did so at UCF (+5.5). The Seminoles were able to cover the spread vs. LSU (+4.0).

Kickoff vs. Florida State is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of YaYa Diaby: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Florida State by 2.5. —The FSU depth chart for Friday night is out. —Florida State is looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. —The Louisville volleyball team bounced back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with sweeps of Lipscomb and No. 9 Purdue. The Cards are No. 3 in this week’s coaches poll.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Cardinals#American Football#College Football#Home Underdog#Ucf#Circa Sports#Syracuse#Lsu#Tigers#Kickoff
The Crunch Zone

Louisville vs USF Kickoff Time Announced

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for Sept. 22-24. West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Sept. 24. Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC. Duke at Kansas, Noon, FS1. South Florida at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 2

Louisville's bounce-back win at UCF has created a positive shift in the team's projections by the ESPN Football Power Index. Louisville rose eight spots to No. 51 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record improved slightly to 6-6. The ratings give Louisville a 66.5 percent chance of winning six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games and dropped that 26.5 percent following the season-opening loss.
LOUISVILLE, KY
seminoles.com

M. Basketball: Hamilton Named Nation’s No. 3 Recruiter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Leonard Hamilton, who begins his 21st season as Florida State’s Head Basketball Coach when the Seminoles play host to Stetson on November 7, has been named as the nation’s No. 3 recruiter by Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster who extensively cover all things college basketball for the Field of 68.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

FSU's depth chart vs. Louisville: Changes along the offensive line

Florida State released its projected depth chart for this upcoming Friday's contest at Louisville. There are a couple of noteworthy changes along the offensive line. **OL Jazston Turnetine is listed as FSU's starting right tackle following the season-ending injury to Bless Harris. Turnetine was at right guard as a co-starter the previous week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
spectrumnews1.com

New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Racing returns to Churchill Downs for 14-day September meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing returns to Churchill Downs for the 14-day September meet on Thursday. The September meet begins with Twilight Thursday kicking off at 5 p.m., and ends on Sunday, Oct. 2. All of the races during the September meet will take place on the main dirt track,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy