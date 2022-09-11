ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners move up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uI6Bo_0hr9KJx600

The Oklahoma Sooners‘ (2-0) two-minute drill at the end of the first half helped them take the lead against Kent State (0-2) when Dillon Gabriel found Marvin Mims down the left sideline. That gave the Sooners a 7-3 lead heading into halftime, and Oklahoma never looked back on their way to a 33-3 win over the Golden Flashes.

The Sooners’ win, combined with Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State allowed Oklahoma to move up one spot to No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Alabama maintained the top spot with their one-point win over the Texas Longhorns, who moved up from No. 24 to 22 with their efforts. The Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Clemson is No. 4, and Michigan is No. 5 in the latest poll, marking zero changes to the top five from last week.

Oklahoma is one spot ahead of Oklahoma State, who moved up to No. 7 after their win over Arizona State, while Baylor dropped to No. 19 following their 26-20 loss to BYU, who moved up to No. 14.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish experienced the biggest drop, falling from No. 9 to outside the top 25 after their shocking loss to Marshall on Saturday.

The Sooners put their No. 6 ranking to the test as they prepare to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 2-0 1,592 (39) –

2 Georgia 2-0 1,574 (25) –

3 Ohio State 2-0 1,514 (1) –

4 Clemson 2-0 1,387 –

5 Michigan 2-0 1,370 –

6 Oklahoma 2-0 1,253

7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1,137

8 USC 2-0 1,133

10 Kentucky 2-0 901

11 Arkansas 2-0 857

12 NC State 2-0 816

13 Miami 2-0 805

14 BYU 2-0 739

15 Utah 1-1 673 –

16

2-0 591

17 Ole Miss 2-0 552

18 Wake Forest 2-0 540

19 Baylor 2-0 531 -11

20 Texas 1-1 306

21 Florida 1-1 297 -2

22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 -16

24 Oregon 1-1 197 –

25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 -11

Schools Dropped Out

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Others Receiving Votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Utah State
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
uco.edu

UCO Earns Highest Ever Regional University Ranking in US News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ 2022-23 List

Media Contact: Kyla Carter, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, UCO University Communications, 405-974-2127, kcarter25@uco.edu. UCO Earns Highest Ever Regional University Ranking in US News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ 2022-23 List; Among Top 30 Public Universities in the West. The University of Central Oklahoma earned its highest ranking...
EDMOND, OK
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#The Oklahoma Sooners#Texas A M#The Georgia Bulldogs#Ohio State#Clemson#Byu#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Lincoln#Rank Team Record Points
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College
Syracuse University
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
NORMAN, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...

Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy