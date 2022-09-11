Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing
Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’
With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
Bubba Wallace notches NASCAR Cup Series win in Kansas
Bubba Wallace became the second straight non-playoff driver Sunday to score a victory in the postseason, winning the Hollywood Casino
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity program cleared out for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing is set to have zero full-time drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year. Let's predict the organization's Xfinity Series lineup in 2023.
FOX Sports
Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
NASCAR: 3 big options for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023
Kyle Busch Motorsports will move to Chevrolet as the NASCAR Truck Series lineup is to be determined. Let's dive into three options that make sense for the team.
NFL・
NASCAR driver added to the playoff field
Jeremy Clements is indeed set to be a part of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, despite the fact that he was initially removed from the field. Exactly five years after securing his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and playoff berth at Road America, Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements found victory lane for the second time at Daytona International Speedway late last month, surviving a crash-filled finish to take the checkered flag.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch's Big Decision
Kyle Busch will be on a new team for the 2023 NASCAR season. According to Bob Pockrass, Busch has joined Richard Childress Racing. He's going to be driving the No. 8 car. This was a growing rumor for the last little while, even though Busch downplayed it when he was asked about it on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
NASCAR: Richard Childress Compares Kyle Busch to Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Richard Childress Racing might be losing Tyler Reddick to 23XI in a couple of years, but the Kyle Busch signing changes everything. You reload with a proven NASCAR champion and to put him in an iconic car like the No. 8 is something that fans are ready to see. Busch is clearly one of the best drivers ever and when you put him up against his contemporaries, only Jimmie Johnson has been more successful.
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Kansas Speedway)
Kansas Speedway tv numbers for NASCAR weekend; Indycar finale included. The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continued over the weekend in Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway hosted four divisions of the NASCAR ladder. View NASCAR tv ratings for Kansas Speedway below. Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race brought in...
NASCAR: Christopher Bell Quietly Advances to Round of 12, Leads Playoff Standings After Kansas
With all of the excitement around that Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin 1-2 finish at… The post NASCAR: Christopher Bell Quietly Advances to Round of 12, Leads Playoff Standings After Kansas appeared first on Outsider.
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty
Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
racer.com
NASCAR 2023 schedules set
All three NASCAR national series schedules for the 2023 season will be released this afternoon, but RACER has obtained and reviewed copies of each. There are no additional surprises to the Cup Series calendar after the previously announced Chicago street course and North Wilkesboro All-Star Race. The Cup Series schedule...
FOX Sports
NASCAR Playoffs: Hollywood Casino 400 top moments, live updates
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 continues Sunday with the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City!. It is the second race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR: Why Alex Bowman Could Struggle at Bristol Motor Speedway
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is a big deal. Alex Bowman will attempt to advance to the Round of 12, but can he? Hendrick Motorsports has four drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Bowman is in a decent position at 6th in the standings and +30 points over the cutoff line.
ESPN
Bubba Wallace holds off Denny Hamlin to win NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Bubba Wallace won his second career NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday and denied the playoff field an automatic spot in the next round for the second straight week when he held off championship contenders Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell to prevail at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who...
