Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”
musictimes.com
Britney Spears Essentially Brands Child As 'Money-Hungry,' Amid Success of Elton John Collab
Britney Spears did not hold back in her latest response to her 15-year-old son Jayden's recent interview with his father Kevin Federline. The 40-year-old pop artist stated that her ex-husband and younger son, who also spoke on behalf of his 16-year-old sibling Sean, did so for financial gain. She said...
After Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Kids, And Ex Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Weighs In
Britney Spears has been able to enjoy a lot more of her life lately. The pop superstar was able to release new music (and with the legendary Elton John, no less) recently, after finally being able to marry her long-time love, Sam Asghari, in a celeb-filled ceremony and spending quite a bit of her free time opening up about her life over the past many years on social media. With that, though, one thing Spears has not been able to find much joy in is her relationship with her family, including her teen sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, after some public drama between Spears, her kids, and Federline, Asghari has weighed in.
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley has two siblings but his brother Derrick died at four months old
If you’re a fan of Chrisley Knows Best then you will be familiar with Todd himself as well as his partner, Julie and his many children. The family have had their own popular reality TV show since 2014 and over the years we have gotten to know them well, including Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, and their granddaughter, Chloe.
Daily Beast
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
U.K.・
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
The Queen’s beloved corgis and dorgi ‘to get a new home with Prince Andrew and Beatrice’
However, it is understood she accepted the puppies on the basis that Andrew or Beatrice would eventually have them back. The Prince and Princess are believed to have been taking the dogs for walks in recent months, reports the Mail on Sunday. Candy, the Queen’s last surviving dorgi – a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Ashley Cain was told his grandmother died just minutes before first Celebrity SAS challenge
Ashley Cain has opened up about the moment he was told moments before his first Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins challenge that his grandmother had died. The reality TV star, who lost his daughter Azaylia Cain last year at eight months, shared how the news of his grandmother's passing affected him on the show.
Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she took Travis Barker’s last name
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has opened up about her decision to take Travis Barker’s last name after the two tied the knot this summer. "It was just a given, it wasn’t a thought," she recently told Today host Hoda Kotb. However, Kourtney explained that she didn’t drop the name...
Teen Mom star Bar Smith’s mom reveals his addiction to life-threatening drug & fears she would ‘bury him’ before rehab
TEEN Mom's Bar Smith's mother, Shen Williams, revealed the star's drug addiction and how she was scared of "burying him" before he entered rehab. Shen shared her emotional experience during an interview with Hot Tea Happy Hour. In the podcast, Shen claimed her son had become addicted to Xanax. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to the Queen hours after falling victim to fake tweet hoax
Dwayne Johnson has sent condolences to the royal family following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The Hollywood star shared a video message with his followers shortly after the news broke on Thursday (8 September).Many stars of film, TV and music sent tributes to the Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.“Well, it has been one hell of a Thursday so far,” he said, adding: “I'm just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love and my condolences, my light, my strength to the royal family during this time in the spirit of the passing of...
Kourtney Kardashian rides a pink bike barefoot in the desert as she promotes her new company Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian rode a bicycle barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture Saturday. The 43-year-old was front and center in a video promoting her new business, Lemme, on Instagram. The Kardashians star was styled youthfully in a pair of sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a...
Kelly Clarkson Pushed Back Her Entire Show Production Schedule To Do School Drop-Off
Kelly Clarkson is a chart-topping musician, successful talk show host, and entrepreneur, but above all, she is a mom who is going to make sure she’s there for her kids. Even with the smaller moments, like making lunches and dropping the kids off at school, Clarkson ensures that her busy work schedule did not interfere with her main priority — being a mom.
Comments / 1