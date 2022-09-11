ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden

Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”
After Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Kids, And Ex Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Weighs In

Britney Spears has been able to enjoy a lot more of her life lately. The pop superstar was able to release new music (and with the legendary Elton John, no less) recently, after finally being able to marry her long-time love, Sam Asghari, in a celeb-filled ceremony and spending quite a bit of her free time opening up about her life over the past many years on social media. With that, though, one thing Spears has not been able to find much joy in is her relationship with her family, including her teen sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, after some public drama between Spears, her kids, and Federline, Asghari has weighed in.
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to the Queen hours after falling victim to fake tweet hoax

Dwayne Johnson has sent condolences to the royal family following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The Hollywood star shared a video message with his followers shortly after the news broke on Thursday (8 September).Many stars of film, TV and music sent tributes to the Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.“Well, it has been one hell of a Thursday so far,” he said, adding: “I'm just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love and my condolences, my light, my strength to the royal family during this time in the spirit of the passing of...
