Valley Breeze
Florence 'Penny' Dwyer – Woonsocket
Florence “Penny” (Duval) Dwyer, 93, a longtime resident of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully at the Holiday Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 8. She has also lived at Atria independent Living in Lincoln for six years and Stillwater in Greenville for two years. She was the daughter...
johnstonsunrise.net
Long fight over Johnston will
On Aug. 24, 1886, when Amos Williams Olney died of heart disease at his home on Plainfield Street in Johnston, the event ushered in a court battle that would go on for over a decade. Seventy-four-year-old Amos had written his last will and testament on April 26 of that year,...
Valley Breeze
Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring
NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
Valley Breeze
At the Mancini Center
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs. • The Mancini Center’s Endless Summer Concert Series continues with Ronnie Giorgio on Thursday, Sept. 15, Robert Black on Sept. 22, and Izzy Flores on Sept. 29. All concerts are held on Thursday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs and coolers. The concerts are held rain or shine.
Valley Breeze
Sylvia May Hoyle – Webster, Mass.
Mrs. Sylvia May (Sweck) Hoyle, 83, of Christopher heights of Webster, Mass., died on July 16 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., after receiving expert and compassionate care, after an acute illness. Born March 7, 1939, in Blackstone, Mass., a daughter of the late Catherine (Dominick) Sweck and...
Valley Breeze
Rena F. Ethier – Asheville, N.C.
Rena F. (Dumas) Ethier, 93, formerly of Privilege St., Woonsocket, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Gouin) Dumas. Rena lived most of her life in Woonsocket, before having moved to North Carolina to live with her daughter. In her youth Rena worked as a short order cook at the family restaurant The Quality Lunch, she then worked at the former US Rubber Shop for several years. Rena also worked at the Meadow Crest Restaurant and retired in 1981 as an inspector for the Amprex Electronic Corp. She was a volunteer at the Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson, Conn. Rena enjoyed knitting and playing cards.
Valley Breeze
DAV seminar and assistance offered on Sept. 23
PAWTUCKET – A Disabled American Veterans benefit seminar will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at VFW Post 306, 171 Fountain St. DAV service officers will be available to explain benefits and assist in filing claims. All veterans and family members are welcome to take advantage of this no-cost service.
Valley Breeze
Candidates should address mini bottle litter problem
Ah, fall is right around the corner, perfect time to get out for a walk in the fresh air and admire the wonderful sights of Pawtucket, Slater Mill, Slater Park, The newly renovated Payne Park, and the ever-growing collection of mini bottles that litter the streets of all corners of Pawtucket, Providence, and beyond.
ABC6.com
Hearing to consider removal of Woonsocket mayor set for Thursday
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council has called for a hearing to decided whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for Thursday. The hearing comes after Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor alleging Baldelli-Hunt has violated her duties under the City Charter, including complaints of not submitting monthly financial reports and not executing a newly agreed upon contract with the city’s police union.
reportertoday.com
Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion
We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
Woman hit by car in Lincoln
A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a car in Lincoln.
Sewer pipe ruptures in Warwick
The pipe broke on Lakeshore Drive and Mayor Frank Picozzi said repairs would likely take all night.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Water District Welcomes Donald Cooper
Don “Coop” Cooper was selected as the new District Superintendent at our May 24th, 2022, meeting. He brings 30 years of experience in the Water industry to our organization. This unanimous decision makes him the 10th Superintendent since our beginning in 1946. He was previously Assistant Superintendent for...
Valley Breeze
Second NP Village Festival declared an even bigger success
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The second of what will hopefully be many North Providence Village Festivals could not have gone better, said town officials following the weekend-long celebration in Centredale. “It was a great weekend,” said Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo, the main organizer of the event. “I’m very pleased.”...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
ABC6.com
Smithfield man killed in North Kingstown motorcycle crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police said that a Smithfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town over the weekend. Capt. John Urban said that 60-year-old Bruce Owensby died after crashing with a pickup truck on Lafayette Road. Crews responded to the crash just...
ABC6.com
Dryer starts fire in East Providence home
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom
8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
Uprise RI
Vandals target Portsmouth Democrats event
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. Sometime over Saturday night vandals painted hostile messages on the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center, where the Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee is scheduled to have their annual fundraiser today. The vandalism was discovered this morning and reported to the Portsmouth Police Department.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police investigate stabbing between 2 tenants
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. The stabbing happened just before 6p.m. at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said the argument was...
