Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Red Cross offering free virtual preparedness workshops for month of September
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During National Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross of both Oklahoma and Kansas is hoping to get as many people as possible ready for emergencies. The region is offering free, virtual preparedness workshops every Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. throughout the month...
kosu.org
Oklahoma wildlife department monitoring fatal brain disease in deer, elk
A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road near the Oklahoma panhandle border tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the cervid family by creating sponge-like holes in their brains. Although...
KTUL
Study finds Oklahoma drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma drivers rank fourth in the country for the worst road rage. The Forbes Advisor team analyzed 10 different metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers. "Drivers in the Sooner State were the third most likely in the nation...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Gov. Stitt delivers drought relief to Oklahoma farmers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, September 12, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to deliver drought relief to farmers in western Oklahoma, and other states affected by the current drought conditions. I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who...
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up
While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
Capitol hearing: Out-of-state investors, local regulations to blame for lack of housing
Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City gathered together several leaders in the home buying and home building industry to help figure out how to make housing more affordable and accessible in the Sooner State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
News On 6
Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order Aimed At Bringing Relief To Oklahoma Farmers Impacted By Drought
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order to try to bring relief to Oklahoma farmers. The order creates an Emergency Commission and authorizes it to use relief funds to help farmers who have lost money on crops and livestock because of the drought. “I will always do everything...
What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers
I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
KOCO
New law could protect victims of domestic abuse in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — New laws could help protect victims of domestic abuse in Oklahoma when they find themselves fighting back. On Tuesday, a lawmaker studied that potential legislation. State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck said Oklahoma should be a place where a woman can defend herself in her home and defend...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
KTUL
Jena Nelson taking leave from teaching job to focus on race against Ryan Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Jena Nelson is taking a leave of absence from her teaching job with Oklahoma City Public Schools to focus on her campaign for State Superintendent against Ryan Walters, the district confirmed to FOX 25. The move is effective immediately for Nelson, the state's 2020 Teacher...
KOCO
OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller
Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
blackchronicle.com
Latest timeline for Oklahoma winter storm
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Get ready for slick roads and dangerous wind chills!. Thursday night, snow begins from north to south across much of the state. By dawn Friday, there will be accumulated snowfall on the roads, be careful and plan extra time to reach your destination. In addition...
KTUL
Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence, Palomar, to celebrate 5th anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week. Palomar opened in 2017 and is a non-profit that functions as a family justice center, collaborating with 41 community partners that provide services for victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse.
Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations
It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
kgou.org
Oklahoma anglers get pass to take more small bass as new fishing rules go into effect
The new rules allow anglers to keep six black bass every day, but only one can be longer than 16 inches. These regulations took effect on Sept. 11 and apply in all of Oklahoma’s lakes except Texoma and Doc Hollis. The change is an effort to achieve and maintain...
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Comments / 0