Oklahoma State

KTUL

Red Cross offering free virtual preparedness workshops for month of September

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During National Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross of both Oklahoma and Kansas is hoping to get as many people as possible ready for emergencies. The region is offering free, virtual preparedness workshops every Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. throughout the month...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma wildlife department monitoring fatal brain disease in deer, elk

A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road near the Oklahoma panhandle border tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the cervid family by creating sponge-like holes in their brains. Although...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Look at This Oklahoma 'Yellowstone' Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
KTUL

Gov. Stitt delivers drought relief to Oklahoma farmers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, September 12, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to deliver drought relief to farmers in western Oklahoma, and other states affected by the current drought conditions. I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?

It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ragon Steele

What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers

I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New law could protect victims of domestic abuse in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — New laws could help protect victims of domestic abuse in Oklahoma when they find themselves fighting back. On Tuesday, a lawmaker studied that potential legislation. State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck said Oklahoma should be a place where a woman can defend herself in her home and defend...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt's H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller

Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Latest timeline for Oklahoma winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Get ready for slick roads and dangerous wind chills!. Thursday night, snow begins from north to south across much of the state. By dawn Friday, there will be accumulated snowfall on the roads, be careful and plan extra time to reach your destination. In addition...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence, Palomar, to celebrate 5th anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week. Palomar opened in 2017 and is a non-profit that functions as a family justice center, collaborating with 41 community partners that provide services for victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma's Best Fall Foliage Destinations

It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE

