A Highway Angel: Mississippi trucker rescued motorists after vehicle crashes into overturned 18-wheeler
A Mississippi truck driver was named a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. The Truckload Carriers Association honored truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, who drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
wtva.com
Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
Ongoing backlog of license plates, long lines continues at Shelby County Clerks’ office
Long lines and delays continue at the Shelby County Clerk’s office. Folks stood in the heat for hours waiting to complete just one task…renew their license plates before the clerk’s office closes again for a full week. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with a couple of people who...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
deltadailynews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event
Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
localmemphis.com
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Being a 911 dispatcher
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Being a 911 dispatcher is one of the most important jobs. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with Donna Rackney about her job. Watch the story in the video above.
LOCATED: 15-year-old girl missing nearly a week located after not coming home from school, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 09/13/2022 11:10 a.m.:. According to the Memphis Police Department, Takirra Milam has been located. A 15-year-old girl has been missing nearly a week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Takirra Milam was last seen in the 1800 block of Clunan on Sept. 6. She left...
One man, five teenagers charged following car burglary on Beale Street, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested and charged one man and five teenagers after they burglarized a car on Beale Street. Police said it happened on Sept. 10 at Fourth Street and Beale Alley. Just around 10:50 p.m. an officer working in the area of Beale...
actionnews5.com
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
localmemphis.com
DeSoto County's first Black Sheriff honored at grave site
In 1844, Jefferson Evans was born into slavery. The first pastor of Union Hill eventually won an election to become the Sheriff of DeSoto County.
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
wtva.com
Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault. Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city...
Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
Customers say they can’t get through to MLGW
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have a question about your MLGW utility bill, it may be a few days before you are able to talk to a human being about it over the phone. Mary Reid said she called MLGW several times a day for nearly a week and kept getting the same message but […]
Man wanted for murder after woman shot and killed, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Asa Drive, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced...
