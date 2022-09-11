ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
wtva.com

Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
wtva.com

Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
deltadailynews.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event

Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
Magnolia State Live

Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Being a 911 dispatcher

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Being a 911 dispatcher is one of the most important jobs. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with Donna Rackney about her job. Watch the story in the video above.
actionnews5.com

CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
wtva.com

Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault. Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city...
WREG

Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
WREG

Customers say they can’t get through to MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have a question about your MLGW utility bill, it may be a few days before you are able to talk to a human being about it over the phone. Mary Reid said she called MLGW several times a day for nearly a week and kept getting the same message but […]
