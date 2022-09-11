ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers strike first with pick-6 by Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When the NFL Network did their Top 100 players, they didn’t see fit to include Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. It didn’t take Fitzpatrick long to show the league why that was a mistake.

Fitzpatrick intercepted the first pass attempt of the season by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and took it 32 yards for the touchdown and gave the Steelers an early 7-0 lead.

The pick gives Fitzpatrick a remarkable 12 interceptions since joining the Steelers during the 2019 season.

Related
Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers

The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
NFL
