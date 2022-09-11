Steelers get second turnover of game courtesy of Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward

It isn’t even second quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front has imposed its will on the Cincinnati Bengals. Check out the Steelers get their second interception of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on a strip by linebacker Alex Highsmith followed with the fumble recover by defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

On Burrow’s first pass of the game, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Burrown and took it to the house for a touchdown. Through one quarter the Steelers have already sacked Burrow three times and the Steelers lead Cincinnati 10-3.