Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor react to Week 1 struggles
Four. A victory Sunday would have meant four wins in a row against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 1990. Four. That’s the number of interceptions thrown by Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow in a season-opening 23-20 overtime loss. “You got to give credit to...
Mariota’s ‘losing plays’ cost Falcons win over Saints in season opener
A red zone fumble & a bobbled snap on a key 3rd & 1 will be the lasting images of Marcus Mariota’s Falcons debut with Steak & Sandra saying the quarterback failed to make ‘winning plays’ when it mattered most.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Joe Burrow had tough reaction to Bengals’ crushing loss
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow. FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
NBC Sports
Tua becomes only QB ever to accomplish this feat vs. Belichick, Pats
On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa accomplished something that has never been done before against the New England Patriots during the Bill Belichick era. The Miami Dolphins quarterback improved to 4-0 in his career against the Belichick-led Patriots with a 20-7 victory in Week 1. No other QB has stayed undefeated through four or more starts against New England since Belichick became head coach in 2000.
FOX Sports
Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders. It...
Week 2 NFL power rankings: Buffalo Bills take over No. 1 spot, AFC dominates top five
Buffalo's Week 1 demolition of Rams causes changes at top spot as other AFC teams settle in right behind Bills.
CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Rex Ryan on Brian Daboll: The dark cloud over the Giants is gone
One of the nicest ways to describe the Joe Judge era with the New York Giants is that the experiment ended poorly for all involved. Judge posted an abysmal record of 10-23 as Giants head coach over his two seasons in charge and was unceremoniously fired from that position this past January. Big Blue eventually hired then-Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to be the club's new general manager, and Schoen selected Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be his head coach.
NFL Week 2: 10 burning questions, including Patrick Mahomes against Justin Herbert
NFL Week 2 kicks off Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a huge early-season
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Tom Brady has new Buccaneers weapon more people should’ve expected
How could anyone doubt that Julio Jones and Tom Brady was going to be an unstoppable combination on the Buccaneers? Their first showing was excellent. Julio Jones the player has been on the Buccaneers for a few months now, but no one knew which version of the wide receiver was coming to battle for a ring with Tom Brady.
FanSided
