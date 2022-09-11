Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
ComicBook
Alex Ross' Black Panther #12 Cover Kicks T'Challa Out the Avengers (Exclusive)
T'Challa is on the verge of being kicked out of the Avengers. Marvel's relaunched Black Panther series from acclaimed writer John Ridley has seen T'Challa's deepest, darkest secrets come back to bite him, leaving him a former king without a kingdom. Black Panther had secretly created a sleeper agent program, and after some of his agents turned up dead, Wakanda officials learned of his deception. This led to a Wakanda civil war, which Black Panther won thanks to help from Storm, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and a new hero named Tosin. A look at a future cover of Black Panther continues the fallout of T'Challa's actions, teasing a breakup with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Yardbarker
20 facts you might not know about 'Thor'
Thor got himself a glow-up from the days of Adventures in Babysitting. When Marvel was beginning its journey toward cultural domination, the God of Thunder (comic book version) was right behind Tony Stark’s Iron Man in the mix. Unlike Iron Man, Thor didn’t hit the ground running but did help move Marvel closer to the MCU we know today. Here are 20 facts about Thor we feel you are worthy of wielding.
Collider
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Ironheart trailer debuts at D23 and reveals Anthony Ramos' new Marvel villain
The first teaser trailer for new Disney Plus series Ironheart was shown behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23, where Total Film was on the ground in LA. In the teaser, Riri (Dominique Thorne) has a suit of armor – which may belong to Tony Stark, Rhodey, or someone else entirely – and says "I want to build something like that, but better." The trailer revealed that In the Heights' Anthony Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, while Community's Jim Rash is back as his MIT character from Captain America: Civil War.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
Polygon
The Thunderbolts are the MCU’s answer to the Suicide Squad
Every superhero universe needs a fractious team of supervillains pretending to do good things because someone is making them or paying them to, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has enough living supervillains to make its own: Thunderbolts is coming to theaters in July 2024. The big Marvel news out...
Brie Larson Visibly Irked By Red Carpet Question About Her ‘Captain Marvel’ Future: “Does Anyone Want Me to Do it Again?”
Brie Larson got honest about her future in the MCU, answering a reporter’s question about her tenure in Captain Marvel films with a blunt, short reply. Larson, who has played the superhero in multiple film and TV projects since 2019, didn’t mince her words when speaking with Variety at the D23 Expo on Saturday (Sept. 10).
Here Are All The Major Marvel Trailers And Announcements You Missed From D23
If Phase 4 had you slightly concerned, rest assured that there’s a plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, and it came into fuller focus at the D23 expo over the weekend. On the heels of Comic-Con, where Marvel unveiled designs for a film and television slate stretching...
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Starring Samuel L Jackson
Marvel Studio finally releases the first look at the Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" starring the return of Samuel L Jacksons's Nick Fury.
Chris Hemsworth says Natalie Portman had 'real concerns' about Jane's return in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Hemsworth described her role in "Thor 4" as a "new exploration of the character" in a new installment of Marvel's documentary called "Assembled."
ComicBook
Jon Hamm Speaks Out on Playing Mr. Sinister for the X-Men Franchise
After being considered to play Mr. Sinister in The New Mutants, Jon Hamm recently expressed his excitement over the prospect of playing a comic book character at some point in the future, while also admitting that the Internet likely knows more about the figures he is being considered for than he does. Even in the case of Mr. Sinister, Hamm has previously recalled that nothing was filmed and it was merely a concept that was being toyed with, though his years of devotion to comic books makes him excited at the prospect of playing the villain or any other character in that universe. The rights to the X-Men have reverted back to Marvel Studios, though no official updates have been given about the characters' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
