FIA explains why F1 Italian GP ended under safety car
The FIA has explained why it didn't restart the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, which ended under safety car conditions on Sunday to secure victory for Max Verstappen. Red Bull driver Verstappen had been leading the race after Ferrari polesitter Charles Leclerc made a second pitstop to change back onto a set of soft tyres.
Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls
Wolff believes that the fallout from last year’s Abu Dhabi controversy gave them confidence to withstand any outside pressure for the race to finish under green flag conditions. The safety car emerged late in the race after Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren stopped on track with an apparent engine failure.
