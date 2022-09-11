ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU too much for Southern in historic matchup

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fM3O_0hr9ISZz00

The game between LSU and Southern was a long-time coming, but it didn’t take long to decide.

LSU was dominant in this one, racking up 65 points on Saturday evening to storm past Southern in a lopsided 65-17 victory over its Baton Rouge neighbor. Over 102k fans filed into Tiger Stadium to watch the first half of the game and halftime.

LSU was led by Jayden Daniels, who proved his dual-threat capabilities. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. Extra possessions were a big factor in the Fighting Tigers’ success, they won the turnover battle 5-2. The extra care paid off, as the Fighting Tigers’ offense was able to sustain drives and amass 550 total yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW4Kd_0hr9ISZz00
LSU receiver Mason Taylor runs over a Southern University defender (091122)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cQrk_0hr9ISZz00
LSU receiver Jack Bech celebrates his touchdown against Southern University. (091122)

Southern struggled from the start, allowing LSU to jump to a 37-point first-quarter lead. It turned the ball over on the opening kickoff, leading to a score by Daniels with his legs. A fumble and a safety in the first quarter helped LSU amass a 34-0 lead. On top of that, SU’s secondary was an issue. SU’s pass defense allowed a concerning 9.4 yards per pass attempt. However, Besean McCray put up a good evening, going for 47 yards on the ground to lead the way for SU.

The win was a nice rebound for LSU, who improved its record to 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week One. It will get its next test when they welcome Mississippi State. to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 17. On the other side, Southern now sits at 1-1 on the year. Its next game is also on Sept. 17. They’ll be looking to rebound against Texas Southern.

The post LSU too much for Southern in historic matchup appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Top Restaurants Near Tiger Stadium

Football is back in Tiger Stadium, and there’s nothing like heading to Baton Rouge to watch the LSU Tigers play. In case you don’t fill up at tailgates or concessions, try these places to eat around Tiger Stadium before or after watching the Fighting Tigers dominate the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLST/KSAN

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge. “Allen Media […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: Southern HC looks ahead to SWAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a loss to the LSU Tigers last weekend. The Jaguars are 1-1 and heading to Houston for a matchup with Texas Southern on Saturday, September 17. The Jaguars are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. in Arlington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
theadvocate.com

Zachary schools Spirit day marks historic match-up

Zachary students donned their favorite Tigers and Jaguars outfits Friday for a districtwide Spirit Day. The festive atmosphere celebrated the first time the LSU Tigers and the Southern Jaguars met on the football field. Students from pre-K to high school were encouraged to wear team shirts or the colors of their favorite team. Teachers and staff members joined the fun.
ZACHARY, LA
postsouth.com

Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football

A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten. Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

LSU slips four spots in ‘U.S. News’ best colleges rankings

LSU came in at No. 176 in the latest rankings of colleges and universities released today by U.S. News and World Report. The national ranking is four sports lower than last year’s. However, LSU’s performance scores were unchanged from 2021. LSU received an overall score of 53 out of 100, ranking it No. 83 among public universities, and its petroleum engineering program was rated in the top five.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily South

Visiting This Baton Rouge Bar and Restaurant Is A Game Day Tradition For LSU Fans

Game day is no small matter in the South. From over-the-top tailgates to must-eat foods and peculiar traditions, fall Saturdays offer something for everyone to love. Every season, thousands of football fans flock to college towns across the South to join in on the revelry. In Oxford, Mississippi, you're doing something wrong if you don't pay a visit to The Grove. In Auburn, Alabama, all big wins must end with the rolling of Toomer's Corner. And in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, great game days begin and end at The Chimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Southern University#Texas Southern#Florida State#American Football#College Football#The Fighting Tigers
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brparents.com

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair started in 1965 as more of a tradeshow than what it is today. The fair served as the Jaycee organization’s main fundraising project. Over the years, it has gone through many changes in ownership from its origins with the Jaycee organization to now with the fairground’s property being transferred to the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission. Despite these changes, one thing remains the same and it is how important this event remains to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas. After a hiatus due to Covid, the fair is excited to be back and with a new location at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center where they are excited to once again provide a place for families to have fun and, as chairman Cliff Barton expresses, “Come out and make a memory that will last a lifetime.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy