Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor: Thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to rupture
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi says thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to a sewer line rupture on Monday. Picozzi said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is recommending no contact with the pond and all points seaward to the Bay. The Warwick...
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor says sewage spill has been contained
(WJAR) — A sewage spill in Warwick has been contained, according to Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi. The Warwick Mayor said on Wednesday that engineers have been able to create a temporary bypass to the ruptured sewer pipe on Lakeshore Drive. The line ruptured Monday night, and the mayor says...
Turnto10.com
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
Turnto10.com
Power outage forces Winters Elementary School closure
(WJAR) — School leaders announced Tuesday Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will be closed for two days due to a power outage. Crews working on an exterior grading site Tuesday hit a buried grounding line, which knocked out the power to the school. Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams told families the...
Turnto10.com
Sewer line breaks in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Monday that crews were working to repair a broken sewer line. The pipe broke on Lakeshore Drive Monday evening. Picozzi said repairs would likely take all night. Traffic was being detoured.
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
Turnto10.com
New Seekonk police comfort dog needs a name
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are taking suggestions on what to name its new K-9 puppy. The department posted photos of the male puppy on Facebook on Wednesday and said they were looking for ideas on what to name him in the comments. Police said he was donated...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at school under construction in Worcester
A column of black smoke rose from a construction site in Worcester on Monday. The Telegram and Gazette reported that the fire broke out at the new Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street. Firefighters said roofing materials caught fire. One worker had a minor injury. The fire was reported...
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
‘It’s like a fiesta’: Over 150 people still congregating in Boston’s open air drug market
Boston - The crowds keep coming to Boston’s Mass & Cass corridor eight months after the city cleared more than 100 tents from the area. Weekly headcounts are sometimes totaling an average of more than 150 people congregating on a stretch of Southampton Street. The Newmarket Business Improvement District...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in kitchen of Pawtucket apartment house
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials said a small fire broke out Monday night in the kitchen of a unit in a Pawtucket apartment house, but it inconvenienced the 16 people who live in the eight apartments. The fire was reported on the third floor of the building at Kenyon...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital will expand daily visiting hours
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will expand its daily vising hours. The Lifespan hospital announced its new visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hospital says it plans to keep a safe environment with the expansion. Restrictions have been put...
Heavy downpours, severe storms possible on Tuesday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are starting this week off with a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday. There will likely be a few showers Tuesday morning, but the timeframe we are watching is midday through late afternoon/evening. We expect some heavier downpours to form and perhaps a few severe thunderstorms as well. Any of these storms that do form could contain damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.The main threat will pass with the setting sun, later in the evening and we will also feel a big drop in humidity Tuesday night...
Turnto10.com
Board of Licenses imposes certain conditions on Mi Sueno following fight
(WJAR) — The Providence Board of Licenses has imposed certain conditions on Mi Sueno club following a fight that was partially captured on video. Police arrested one man on Sunday following that incident that has been shared on social media. The board says Mi Sueno can continue to operate...
Turnto10.com
Dreary start to the week with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Showers have led to a damp start to the workweek as drizzle and low clouds linger into the afternoon. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. The steadiest showers were along the coastline, which lined up well with the areas in Southern New...
