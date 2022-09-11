ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Turnto10.com

Warwick mayor says sewage spill has been contained

(WJAR) — A sewage spill in Warwick has been contained, according to Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi. The Warwick Mayor said on Wednesday that engineers have been able to create a temporary bypass to the ruptured sewer pipe on Lakeshore Drive. The line ruptured Monday night, and the mayor says...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Power outage forces Winters Elementary School closure

(WJAR) — School leaders announced Tuesday Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will be closed for two days due to a power outage. Crews working on an exterior grading site Tuesday hit a buried grounding line, which knocked out the power to the school. Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams told families the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Sewer line breaks in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Monday that crews were working to repair a broken sewer line. The pipe broke on Lakeshore Drive Monday evening. Picozzi said repairs would likely take all night. Traffic was being detoured.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire damages Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Seekonk police comfort dog needs a name

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are taking suggestions on what to name its new K-9 puppy. The department posted photos of the male puppy on Facebook on Wednesday and said they were looking for ideas on what to name him in the comments. Police said he was donated...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at school under construction in Worcester

A column of black smoke rose from a construction site in Worcester on Monday. The Telegram and Gazette reported that the fire broke out at the new Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street. Firefighters said roofing materials caught fire. One worker had a minor injury. The fire was reported...
WORCESTER, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in kitchen of Pawtucket apartment house

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials said a small fire broke out Monday night in the kitchen of a unit in a Pawtucket apartment house, but it inconvenienced the 16 people who live in the eight apartments. The fire was reported on the third floor of the building at Kenyon...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier

At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Hospital will expand daily visiting hours

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will expand its daily vising hours. The Lifespan hospital announced its new visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hospital says it plans to keep a safe environment with the expansion. Restrictions have been put...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Heavy downpours, severe storms possible on Tuesday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are starting this week off with a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday.  There will likely be a few showers Tuesday morning, but the timeframe we are watching is midday through late afternoon/evening.  We expect some heavier downpours to form and perhaps a few severe thunderstorms as well. Any of these storms that do form could contain damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.The main threat will pass with the setting sun, later in the evening and we will also feel a big drop in humidity Tuesday night...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Dreary start to the week with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Showers have led to a damp start to the workweek as drizzle and low clouds linger into the afternoon. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. The steadiest showers were along the coastline, which lined up well with the areas in Southern New...
CRANSTON, RI

