By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are starting this week off with a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday. There will likely be a few showers Tuesday morning, but the timeframe we are watching is midday through late afternoon/evening. We expect some heavier downpours to form and perhaps a few severe thunderstorms as well. Any of these storms that do form could contain damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.The main threat will pass with the setting sun, later in the evening and we will also feel a big drop in humidity Tuesday night...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO