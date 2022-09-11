Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island officials advising residents to prepare for hurricane season
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -With the peak day of hurricane season just days behind us, the town of Hilton Head wants residents to avoid that complacent sense of safety as we move through the rest of the season. ”We’ve had several quiet years and we don’t want people to think,...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
September 20th is Free Queso Day at Moe’s Southwest Grills in South Carolina
On September 20th, Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating its Famous Queso with three new offers giving Queso-obsessed fans various chances to enjoy Queso anywhere, anytime. Moe’s Rewards Members can enter to win the Queso Incognito and Liquid Gold Queso card unlocking unlimited queso for the remainder of 2022. Moe’s 3-cheese queso with diced jalapeños can now be enjoyed whenever and wherever with the new Queso Incognito that keeps your liquid gold incognito with a container appearing to be a portable speaker. Sneak into restaurants, movie theaters, football tailgating, or even Mom’s Sunday dinner – no one will ever know.
charlestondaily.net
3 Most Affordable Areas of Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by Mikki Ramey
It’s no secret that the price of a home can make or break your decision to buy. No matter how much you want to live in your dream location, there’s not much you can do if it’s out of your budget. Fortunately, in Charleston, SC, we have...
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
thelocalpalate.com
Signature Sips in Bluffton, South Carolina
Like all things in the South, the beer in your pint glass or whiskey in your highball comes with a story. Pull up a chair and immerse yourself in the spirit of Bluffton, South Carolina, at Burnt Church Distillery, River Dog Brewing Co, and more. River Dog Brewing Co. Led...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups. The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline. Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely...
holycitysinner.com
Next Charleston Green Drinks Event to Focus on “Resilience & Flooding”
Charleston Green Drinks, an inclusive community for people passionate about the environment, will host their next event at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20th at Commonhouse Aleworks. This month’s theme is “Resilience & Flooding” and discusses will focus on flooding issues in the Lowcountry and some of the ways we can collectively be more resilient in the face of rising seas and climate change.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina State Museum Acquires Historic Edgefield Face Vessel
The South Carolina State Museum recently acquired a historic Edgefield face vessel (c. 1855 – 1865), filling a notable gap in its collection. This unique jug with a protruding tongue is attributed to an unknown enslaved craftsperson working in Horse Creek Valley, Edgefield District, S.C. where the master potter Dave Drake also created his large-scale inscribed vessels.
Charleston City Paper
Neighborhood restaurants become a treasured part of the community
There always seems to be that one new restaurant that opens up and instantly becomes part of the neighborhood. Places like Berkeley’s in the Hampton Park Terrace neighborhood, Cold Shoulder in the West Ashley Northbridge area and Vern’s in Cannonborough-Elliotborough all opened since last summer, and have made their impact in the community. These establishments are just off the beaten path of tourist destinations and right in the heart of local communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SCDNR: Botany Bay WMA temporarily closed
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Botany Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is temporarily closed due to flooding, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). According to SCDNR, the Botany Bay WMA is closed to the public due to excessive rainfall and emergency maintenance. The announcement came Saturday morning following heavy rainfall in […]
wtoc.com
Tybee Island City Council looking to add new restrictions on golf carts
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of golf cart use on Tybee Island could be changing. The city of Tybee Island says they are not going to ban them on the island but come up with some additional rules for those golf carts. If you are on Tybee you...
625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
idesignarch.com
Classic Coastal Dream Home on Kiawah Island
Situated in a prime beach front location on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, this beautiful beach house is a coastal home with classic shingle style details. Bill Huey + Associates in collaboration with Red Element Design created a family dream home with traditional architecture and a timeless interior with elements of nautical whimsy.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Carolina using data from Zillow.
Bluffton teams with local builder for affordable housing project
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Affordable and workforce housing has been the talk of the Lowcountry for years. Now, one local town isn’t just talking about it, they are acting. The Town of Bluffton and the developer, Workforce State of Mind, LLC, have partnered to build at least a dozen housing units at 1095 May River […]
wtoc.com
Online map problems impacting residents in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Troubles with some online mapping services like Google maps are affecting day to day life for some residents in Beaufort County. ”There’s people that won’t even send me packages for gifts and stuff like that because they don’t believe the packages will ever get delivered,” said Beaufort resident Lance Silver.
Comments / 0