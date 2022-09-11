ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Beaufort, SC
Business
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Port Royal, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
holycitysinner.com

September 20th is Free Queso Day at Moe’s Southwest Grills in South Carolina

On September 20th, Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating its Famous Queso with three new offers giving Queso-obsessed fans various chances to enjoy Queso anywhere, anytime. Moe’s Rewards Members can enter to win the Queso Incognito and Liquid Gold Queso card unlocking unlimited queso for the remainder of 2022. Moe’s 3-cheese queso with diced jalapeños can now be enjoyed whenever and wherever with the new Queso Incognito that keeps your liquid gold incognito with a container appearing to be a portable speaker. Sneak into restaurants, movie theaters, football tailgating, or even Mom’s Sunday dinner – no one will ever know.
RESTAURANTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
RAVENEL, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Signature Sips in Bluffton, South Carolina

Like all things in the South, the beer in your pint glass or whiskey in your highball comes with a story. Pull up a chair and immerse yourself in the spirit of Bluffton, South Carolina, at Burnt Church Distillery, River Dog Brewing Co, and more. River Dog Brewing Co. Led...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups. The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline. Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Next Charleston Green Drinks Event to Focus on “Resilience & Flooding”

Charleston Green Drinks, an inclusive community for people passionate about the environment, will host their next event at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20th at Commonhouse Aleworks. This month’s theme is “Resilience & Flooding” and discusses will focus on flooding issues in the Lowcountry and some of the ways we can collectively be more resilient in the face of rising seas and climate change.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina State Museum Acquires Historic Edgefield Face Vessel

The South Carolina State Museum recently acquired a historic Edgefield face vessel (c. 1855 – 1865), filling a notable gap in its collection. This unique jug with a protruding tongue is attributed to an unknown enslaved craftsperson working in Horse Creek Valley, Edgefield District, S.C. where the master potter Dave Drake also created his large-scale inscribed vessels.
MUSEUMS
Charleston City Paper

Neighborhood restaurants become a treasured part of the community

There always seems to be that one new restaurant that opens up and instantly becomes part of the neighborhood. Places like Berkeley’s in the Hampton Park Terrace neighborhood, Cold Shoulder in the West Ashley Northbridge area and Vern’s in Cannonborough-Elliotborough all opened since last summer, and have made their impact in the community. These establishments are just off the beaten path of tourist destinations and right in the heart of local communities.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR: Botany Bay WMA temporarily closed

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Botany Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is temporarily closed due to flooding, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). According to SCDNR, the Botany Bay WMA is closed to the public due to excessive rainfall and emergency maintenance.  The announcement came Saturday morning following heavy rainfall in […]
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
WRAL News

625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina

Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
ANIMALS
idesignarch.com

Classic Coastal Dream Home on Kiawah Island

Situated in a prime beach front location on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, this beautiful beach house is a coastal home with classic shingle style details. Bill Huey + Associates in collaboration with Red Element Design created a family dream home with traditional architecture and a timeless interior with elements of nautical whimsy.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Online map problems impacting residents in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Troubles with some online mapping services like Google maps are affecting day to day life for some residents in Beaufort County. ”There’s people that won’t even send me packages for gifts and stuff like that because they don’t believe the packages will ever get delivered,” said Beaufort resident Lance Silver.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

