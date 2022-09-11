ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

thecomeback.com

Ryan Day gives injury update on Ohio State star

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as the top returning receiver in college football and was considered by many as the top wide receiver in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba got hit with a little bad luck to start the season when he was injured on the first drive of Ohio State’s season-opening win against Notre Dame. But after another week off, it looks like head coach Ryan Day has a positive update.
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Prospects in attendance at Arkansas State game

There were a handful of football prospects in attendance at Ohio State’s home game against Arkansas State last Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Thanks to Dan Harker with his help with photos of these prospects. There were more than 60 players – including 20 national top-100 prospects – at OSU’s season-opening win over Notre Dame. (Click here and here for our two galleries highlighting those prospects.)
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
earnthenecklace.com

Andrew Kozak Leaving Spectrum News 1: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Over the past four years, Andrew Kozak has established himself as Ohio’s go-to weatherman. But now, he’s ready to take the next step in his professional life. Andrew Kozak announced he is leaving Spectrum News 1 after over four years covering the weather there. Since the meteorologist has developed a strong rapport with his audience, many residents here had questions about his departure from the station. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from Ohio. Fortunately for his viewers, Kozak answered most of their questions.
