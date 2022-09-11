Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
The shape of your belly button says a lot about you
Your belly button has no function after birth, in fact it is simply a scar left behind after the umbilical cord connecting you to your mother was severed. Maybe that explains why most people do not pay any attention to it. However, the shape of your navel says a lot about your personality, and that’s based on the art of divination known as omphilomancy. Here are the common belly button shapes and what the personality traits they are associated with, according to The Sun.
Mic
40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner
Sometimes you’re faced with organizational or design conundrums at home. Perhaps you’re tired of the state of your chaotic wrapping paper storage or you’re wondering if there’s a better way to deal with that messy but delicious bacon grease post-Sunday brunch making. Well, you’re in luck: Your solution can be found below amongst these 40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
brides.com
How to Repurpose an Old Engagement Ring
There’s nothing more special than a family heirloom packed with sentimental memories and meaning. But if said ring is sitting in your jewelry box because it’s not your style or feels outdated—or maybe it's your own engagement ring that you've outgrown—it’s time to give it a new life. Luckily, updating your engagement ring or wedding stack over the years is totally normal. You’re probably not wearing the same fashion styles you wore five or fifteen years ago, so your ring preferences may change just as your closet does. After all, jewelry should be worn and enjoyed, not packed away!
msn.com
How often should you replace your mascara and how can you tell when it's gone bad?
Asking how often should you replace your mascara is along the same lines as wondering how much sugar is in a bowl of granola or how much screentime you're averaging per day. We want to know, but we also kind of don't. Aside from horrifying yourself with the gap between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings
When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
What Is A Toxic Person, Anyway?
Move over, “narcissist.” Over the last few years, there’s another label that’s been used to describe someone you categorically do not want to be involved with: “toxic.”. Toxic is such a fixture in offline conversations and lifestyle articles (including —full disclosure — quite a few...
Reese Witherspoon Rocked This Summer-To-Fall Transition Piece That Your Closet Needs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Sometimes the details are in the denim. A signature denim jacket is a fall staple and can be the perfect compromise between a dressy look and a more casual fit.
Opinion: Narcissists & Sociopaths Target the Vulnerable
From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?
Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult
There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
Yes, Virgos Are Perfectionists — but They're So Much More Than That
If you've ever sought cosmic guidance, you may be aware of how astrology can help deepen your understanding of yourself. And if your birthday falls between Aug. 22 and Sept. 22 (give or take a day or two, depending on the year), that means you're a practical Virgo. As a mutable earth sign, Virgos possess a keen eye for detail and a practical approach to life, which makes them level-headed and poised. On the other hand, their aim for perfection can often translate to being overcritical — but what matters is that their heart is in the right place. Down to earth, organized, and altruistic, one of the key Virgo traits is that they're always lifting up others to be the best versions of themselves.
womansday.com
Everything to Know About Angel Number 444
If you’re no stranger to angel numbers, you know that when you see an angel number repeated around you or in a sequence, it’s a sign. “It will usually show up and catch our attention on at least three separate occasions in a specific period of time,” says Linda Berry, owner of the Spiritual Discovery Center in Southern California. “It's a message from our personal celestial team of angels, which is either used to get our attention, remind us of something important in our lives, or confirm something that we've been curious about.”
Kourtney Kardashian rides a pink bike barefoot in the desert as she promotes her new company Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian rode a bicycle barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture Saturday. The 43-year-old was front and center in a video promoting her new business, Lemme, on Instagram. The Kardashians star was styled youthfully in a pair of sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a...
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair
Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
I’m a dog trainer – four of the best breeds if you live in a small home or flat
IF you want a pet pooch but are worried about the size of your home then these are the breeds for you. Professional dog trainer, and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners, has spoken to Fabulous revealing the dog breeds that are best suited for those whose homes are on the smaller side.
PETS・
Comments / 0