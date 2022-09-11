If you've ever sought cosmic guidance, you may be aware of how astrology can help deepen your understanding of yourself. And if your birthday falls between Aug. 22 and Sept. 22 (give or take a day or two, depending on the year), that means you're a practical Virgo. As a mutable earth sign, Virgos possess a keen eye for detail and a practical approach to life, which makes them level-headed and poised. On the other hand, their aim for perfection can often translate to being overcritical — but what matters is that their heart is in the right place. Down to earth, organized, and altruistic, one of the key Virgo traits is that they're always lifting up others to be the best versions of themselves.

