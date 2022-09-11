ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
North Carolina State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ESPN

NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember

Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots listed as betting favorites to beat Steelers on the road

Even after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are still the odds on favorites to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites heading into Acrisure Stadium against a Steelers team that just made the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals cough up five turnovers in a 23-20 victory. Meanwhile, the Patriots gave up three takeaways on the road against the Dolphins in a 20-7 loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy