5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
How Bobby Wagner honors Kobe Bryant, reacts to Russell Wilson's return to Seattle
Bobby Wagner honors Kobe Bryant with photo on his pads; Rams linebacker, and former Seahawks player, also talks about Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick reacts to game-wrecking plays that tortured Joe Burrow, Bengals
Rarely does one player sway a football game. But it’s hard to argue against Minkah Fitzpatrick doing exactly that in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening week win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The All-Pro safety bookended the contest with spectacular defensive plays. First, he picked off Bengals quarterback/demigod Joe Burrow...
Steelers Uncertain But Hopeful of Najee Harris, Mason Cole Week 2 Availability
The Pittsburgh Steelers are optimistic but uncertain of two offensive starters' role in Week 2.
NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember
Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
Patriots listed as betting favorites to beat Steelers on the road
Even after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are still the odds on favorites to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites heading into Acrisure Stadium against a Steelers team that just made the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals cough up five turnovers in a 23-20 victory. Meanwhile, the Patriots gave up three takeaways on the road against the Dolphins in a 20-7 loss.
Cowboys' Prescott, Steelers' Watt among injured NFL stars expected to miss time
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt are among the NFL stars who are expected to miss time due to injuries they sustained in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Sunday that Prescott sustained a thumb...
