Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer
Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
1.57 million fentanyl pills and other drugs found in trailer crossing Mexico border
A trailer filled with 1.57 million fentanyl pills, 114 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, and two pounds of fentanyl powder was busted trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
DEA warns 'rainbow fentanyl' is a 'deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction' in young people
The DEA has already seized brightly-colored fentanyl in 18 states so far this month, a a new trend the agency says drug traffickers are capitalizing on to drive young people to the deadly drug. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of...
EMT replaced fentanyl with another liquid while working for ambulance service, feds say
By doing so, she risked the chance of a patient potentially receiving the tampered-with drugs in Massachusetts, prosecutors say.
Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs
Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
Thousands of 'rainbow fentanyl' pills seized as authorities warn of possible new 'trend' targeting kids
Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona seized more than 15,000 fentanyl pills that were strapped to a person's legs on Wednesday, and one official says that it could be the start of a trend targeting younger people. The "candy"-looking pills were seized in Arizona at the Nogales Port of...
Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
DEA warns of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ being used to target young people
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said it has observed an “alarming” trend of brightly-colored fentanyl made to look like candy that is being used to attract children and young people. The agency said its law enforcement partners began seizing brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” earlier this month. This new...
Federal agents raid Miami-area pharmacy as part of opioid prescription crackdown
MIRAMAR/WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
Texas border officials seize more than 266 pounds of meth at US-Mexico bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas intercepted more than 266 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border last Friday. Officers with CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) encountered the illicit narcotics at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility, located in southern Texas, near McAllen. Officers discovered the...
Border Patrol agents seizing record amounts of fentanyl, meth in Arizona, Texas
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are seizing record amounts of fentanyl and meth in Arizona and Texas brought in by Mexican cartel operatives and foreign nationals trying to enter the U.S. illegally. In just five separate inspections ahead of Labor Day weekend, for example,...
California sheriff: Fentanyl pouring in through southern border one of nation's 'biggest issues'
(The Center Square) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says victims of drug trafficking are dying every day in California. “One every eight minutes an American dies of a fentanyl overdose," Boudreaux told Fox News,. "Pills coming across our southern border is absolutely one of the biggest issues we are facing as a country.
Fentanyl in disguise: expert calls deadly opioid's presence a 'slow-motion chemical weapon attack'
Fentanyl is more frequently appearing in disguised forms like prescription pills and "rainbow fentanyl." Unsuspecting victims are also coming in contact with the illicit opioid, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and deadly in small amounts, on or in everyday objects, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl on cash bills and food products.
Migrant surge overwhelms Border Patrol and shelters in El Paso
A new surge of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, is overwhelming the Border Patrol and shelters in El Paso, Texas, where nearly 1,000 have been released near bus stations over the past week in hope that they will find their own way to their next destinations in the U.S. On average,...
Sen. Daines presses Big Tech execs on how social media platforms plan to combat fentanyl, illicit drug sales
FIRST ON FOX – Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., on Tuesday sent a letter to the CEOs of Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, asking what they are doing to combat sales of fentanyl and other illicit drugs on their platforms. Parents across the country have lost or come close to...
How the US' appointed 'drug czar' plans to counter Mexican drug cartels, reduce overdose deaths
During his first week in office, Rahul Gupta quickly saw the challenge as he stood in a tunnel used by cartels to smuggle drugs into the U.S.
