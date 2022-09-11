Spencerville Bearcat Invitational: Anna's Steinke, W-G's Pfau, Jackson Center's Reichert & Shawnee's Williams Takes Home Top Prize

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Corporate Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award winner. "Rhodes State College has had a footprint in diversity for years and my job is just really to champion and enhance and broaden that footprint of diversity that we have. And what an honor it is that Rhodes State College gets recognized, right, for the wonderful job that they've been doing, and what they're getting ready to do and what they're currently doing," expressed Renee Bradley, special assistant to the president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

LIMA, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO