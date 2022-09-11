Spencerville Bearcat Invitational: Anna's Steinke, W-G's Pfau, Jackson Center's Reichert & Shawnee's Williams Takes Home Top Prize

Read full article on original website
State-of-the-art dining delivery is rolling around at Ohio Northern University
ADA, OH (WLIO) - They are cute, friendly, and make campus life more fun!. Ohio Northern University has rolled out a new food delivery service all powered by robots. The university has partnered with food service company Sodexo to bring what are called Kiwibots. They not only serve students with a smile in the dining hall, but they also deliver food around campus by simply ordering through a mobile app.
Buckeye Trail Association Welcomes Delphos as newest Buckeye Trail Town
Press Release from Buckeye Trail Association: Delphos, Ohio -The Buckeye Trail Association welcomes Delphos as their eighteenth Buckeye Trail Town on Saturday, September 17, 2022 11:30 am at the Delphos Canal Museum. To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye...
Ohio Department of Development Director visits Lima to speak with small business leaders
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Small businesses are making the turnaround after the stress caused from the middle of the pandemic. Ohio's business development is looking to make their next step in overall growth. "There is so much opportunity here in the state of Ohio and we know that entrepreneurs are...
SAFY of Lima is expanding their services to better help area youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local youth service agency is expanding the services they offer area teens. SAFY of Lima offers behavioral and mental health services for young adults from the ages of 12 years of age to 17 years old. Their drop-in facility is a place where the kids can feel comfortable and open up with skill coaches about their feelings. The center is now offering additional therapy including therapeutic behavioral services in a more casual setting.
Pediatric services at Mercy Health-St. Rita's getting an upgrade
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's celebrates the completion of a new space for pediatric rehabilitation services. New treatment and feeding rooms, as well as spaces for occupational and speech therapy were among the additions made. Before the expansion, the pediatric rehab facilities only had less than two thousand square feet of space for offices. Their space has now is just over five thousand square feet. This also has given them the ability to hire more staff, and they are now better equipped to serve more patients.
Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More kids in the local area will have shoes thanks to a donation by Heart & Sole of Allen County. The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.
Allen Lima Leadership kicks off their 34th class with two-day orientation
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a class to help area professionals take that next step into leadership. The Allen Lima Leadership kicked off orientation for their 34th class. Participants spend one full day each month through June on themes such as education, economic development, and criminal justice. For the participants, it's like the first day of school as they meet with professionals from various businesses in the area. The two-day orientation includes a trip to Fassett Farm to participate in team-building exercises. Participants get to experience their community in a hands-on way to learn more about how organizations in the area work.
Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award winner. He has been cutting hair since he was a teenager and is now the owner of Divine Hair Salon on West Elm Street. Frank Fisher is more than just a hairstylist as he has garnered a devoted clientele. He is a friend, a confidant, and most of all a mentor to many he knows. He encourages individuals that are thinking of opening a business to make a plan and take action. Fisher takes the role of mentor as a privilege.
Community Enrichment's Corporate Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Corporate Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award winner. "Rhodes State College has had a footprint in diversity for years and my job is just really to champion and enhance and broaden that footprint of diversity that we have. And what an honor it is that Rhodes State College gets recognized, right, for the wonderful job that they've been doing, and what they're getting ready to do and what they're currently doing," expressed Renee Bradley, special assistant to the president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Car show held at Allen County Council on Aging gives community members a chance to reminisce
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area seniors and community members came out to enjoy the nice weather and even nicer cars. The Allen County Council on Aging held their 12th annual car show. Neighbors, residents of Lochhaven Apartments, and other groups had a chance to admire over a dozen vehicles, enter raffles, and listen to music. Seeing well-maintained vintage cars or unique custom paint jobs is always interesting, but Gerald Burton says one of the highlights of the event is the memories that some models or styles of cars may bring back for local seniors.
Houseplant Swap at Spring Street Community Garden
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have a green thumb and love houseplants you will want to attend a new event this Saturday. Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership and Activate Allen County are hosting a "Plant Swap". This is for houseplants that are not intended for outdoor use over the fall and winter seasons. Many avid gardeners grow more tropical indoor plants and this is a chance to share and build upon your own collection of plants and meet people with a similar interest in gardening.
Area Agency on Aging 3 Hosting Falls Prevention Awareness Day
Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, Ohio – The Area Agency on Aging 3 will be hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Thursday, September 22nd from 9 am-12 pm at 2423 Allentown Road, Lima. Join us to learn about fall risks and ways to...
Mercy Health-St. Rita's is holding an open house hiring event at the end of September
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's is looking to hire in almost every department. They will be holding an open house hiring event at the end of the month. The medical center is in need of employees and is working hard to get them. The hiring event will have representatives from more than a dozen departments. The administration says there could be on-the-spot offers during the event to fill open positions.
It's Docent Enrichment Week and the Allen County Museum is providing information on volunteering
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum's education department hosting a variety of speakers as part of their Docent Enrichment Week. The docents at the Allen County Museum are volunteers who help out in a variety of ways, including leading school and adult tours, guiding visitors around the museum and volunteering for special events. This week is a chance for people interested in the docent program to learn more about what they do, and to give veteran docents the opportunity to hear more about different subjects. The docent program is integral for the museum to stay up and running all year round.
Buckeye Rubber Products welcomes director of Ohio Department of Development for tour
The director of Ohio Department of Development stopped by Buckeye Rubber Products in Lima to tour their facility. The company makes various rubber materials for different types of industries such as automotive. Lydia Mihalik learned more about day-to-day operations and what employees receive working at the company. Business leaders say that it was important to share what they do not only for the state of Ohio but for nationwide and overseas clients as well.
Rhodes State College's new agriculture technology program receives big donation from Nutrien
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Nutrien making a donation toward Rhodes State College's new agriculture technology program. The college received $100,000, which will go toward the construction of the "Nutrien Agronomy Suite", a set of labs inside the James J. Countryman building. The agriculture technology program is designed to give students hands-on experience with equipment and technology that is used in farming.
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a chance for neighbors to get to know their neighbors. It was a hit last year and they plan for it to be bigger this year. The Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association is holding an impact community event to celebrate living in Lima. Along with food, games, and raffles, the pond will be stocked and kids will be able to learn how to fish.
Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton/Van Buren Soccer Game
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO)- Tuesday's soccer game between the Bluffton and Van Buren High School boys soccer teams honored fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. Before the game, a special ceremony and coin toss was held to remember the life of Officer Francis. Additionally, special jerseys were made for both soccer teams to display remembrance of Francis' life. Officers from the Bluffton Police Department received donations from the public that will go toward the construction of a permanent fallen officers memorial for the three Bluffton police officers who have fallen during the line of duty. Following the ceremony, we caught up with Bluffton Police Department Lieutenant Matt Oglesbee on why this special memorial ceremony means so much to the Bluffton community.
United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring Service Event Starts Monday
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 14, 2022) Rakes and paintbrushes in hand, about 160 volunteers will span the county next week, volunteering for United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring event. “With our campaign season kicking off last week and Days...
"Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour makes a stop in downtown Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Democrats are saying that residents have been paying too much for too long for the current leadership in the state capital and they say it needs to stop. The "Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour by Ohio Democrats made a stop in downtown Lima Tuesday morning. The candidates...
