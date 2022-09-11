ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Has An A+ Joke About Camila Cabello Taking Over The Chair Next To Blake Shelton In Season 22

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfE7r_0hr9HBmf00
(Image credit: NBC)

Kelly Clarkson may not be joining rival Blake Shelton in the Big Red Chairs when The Voice returns for Season 22 this month, but she still has thoughts about how things are going to go down between new coach Camila Cabello and the cowboy. The Kelly Clarkson Show host had some strong but friendly competition with Shelton, but it doesn’t sound like the OG coach is going to have a problem refocusing his attention on the rookie, who is set to take the seat next to him. In fact, Shelton’s already started his trolling campaign against Cabello.

Kelly Clarkson, who recently celebrated 20 years since winning American Idol, had some kind words for Camila Cabello in regards to the “Bam Bam” singer replacing her on the NBC singing competition. She also had the perfect reaction to Cabello being in such close proximity to Blake Shelton, joking to ET:

Good luck with that. Bring a shield.

Kelly Clarkson certainly knows what the country star is capable of in trying to win on The Voice. The crossover artist had some blunt critiques of Blake Shelton in Season 21, when he constantly tried to undermine her expertise in country music. Without the talk show host to take aim at, the cowboy has to find a new target for his ribbing, and it’s unlikely that his wife Gwen Stefani — who is returning to The Voice as a replacement for Ariana Grande — will be that rival.

Even so, Camila Cabello seems like she can hold her own, Kelly Clarkson said, and she’s confident that the Cinderella cast member will thrive in Season 22. She said:

I think she’s gonna just excel in that situation. I think she’s very comfortable in her skin and I think that’s what it takes to be a coach and to be able to coach people. You have to be comfortable first and foremost. So I think she's gonna do well and I hope she kicks his ass.

It may be her first season as a coach, but Camila Cabello is no stranger to The Voice, as she was part of John Legend’s team as the Battle Advisor last season. She’s also got something in common with Kelly Clarkson, in that she had a successful run on a competition show as part of Fifth Harmony on The X Factor in 2012.

It will be exciting to see how this new foursome works together, but many are still holding out hope that Kelly Clarkson might return to The Voice someday, and sooner rather than later. After taking the summer off to spend time in Montana with her kids, the talk show host is set to take over the coveted time slot previously held by Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, so it’s understandable that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be her primary focus at the moment.

It’s been a long hiatus for The Voice, as it moved from two seasons per calendar year to just one, but the wait for Season 22 is finally almost over. The series will return at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 19, on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see when other new and returning shows are premiering.

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Britney Spears Appeared To Fat Shame Christina Aguilera's Back-Up Dancers, And People Are Not Happy About It

Britney Spears is known for speaking her truth, and usually her throngs of fans are more than happy to throw their full support behind the singer as she'd rediscovered her freedom post-conservatorship. One of her latest public screeds crossed a line for many fans, however, when the “Toxic” singer seemingly fat-shamed Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers. Spears’ followers may be fiercely loyal, but they definitely took to the comments to let her know this was not OK.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Cinemablend

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson And Twitter Have Different Opinions About Jimmy Kimmel Laying On Stage During Historic Emmy Win

Last night was very big for the audience-pleasing Abbott Elementary, as the critically acclaimed comedy took home two major 2022 Emmy wins. One of those awards went to writer, creator, and lead actress Quinta Bruson won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. It was a major moment but one that came with an unexpected development, as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was laying on the stage during her historic award win. In the aftermath, Brunson shared her opinion on the matter, and it differs from those of people across Twitter.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
John Legend
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Cinemablend

Wheel Of Fortune Fans Have Spoken, And They're Less Than Happy With The New Puzzleboard

To the thrills and delight of millions of TV viewers who haven’t yet given up on broadcast TV, everyone’s favorite game shows are back with new seasons in syndication. In particular, Wheel of Fortune kicked off its 40th season on September 12, with additions such as the XL wheel wedge, a new social correspondent in past guest-presenter Maggie Sajak, and that technologically advanced new puzzleboard. And while fans are 100% pumped to have the comfort of Pat Sajak and Vanna White back on the small screen, it appears as if next to no one is happy about the puzzleboard changing up, and that’s understating things.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Big Red Chairs#The Voice#Og#American#Nbc
Cinemablend

First Impressions Of My Policeman Are Here, And People Can’t Stop Talking About Harry Styles’ Performance

Harry Styles has been surprisingly at the forefront of the film festival circuit over the last few weeks, as the singer has launched his acting career to a new level. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer has certainly attracted attention for this career move, especially given his much-talked-about film, Don’t Worry Darling. His performance there was overshadowed by behind-the-scenes drama on the Olivia Wilde-helmed flick, but My Policeman allowed him to showcase his skills without all of the noise. The trailer attracted a lot of attention from Styles’ fans, but now critics who have seen the film are weighing in.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Daniel Radcliffe Shares How He And Girlfriend Erin Darke Met, And A Perm Was Involved

Daniel Radcliffe is not a celebrity I normally think of as being super open about his personal life. The Harry Potter alum is not active on social media, and while he’s appeared on the red carpet a few times with his new girlfriend Erin Darke, we haven’t learned a whole lot about how they came to be together. Until this year, when he shared a hair-oriented tale about how he and his girlfriend came to be a couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Despite Dancing On Broadway, Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story Of His Kid Making Fun Of His Dance Moves

Sometimes actors get tough reviews for their performances, but sometimes their kids prove to be their harshest critics. In this case, Hugh Jackman, famously a song and dance man, was made fun of by his daughter for his moves. He was practicing for a scene in The Son where he has to dance, to which his daughter responded by saying it was “nerdy dad dancing.” That’s quite a statement when it’s about an actor who can legitimately dance well, and is even on Broadway right now tap dancing like a pro in The Music Man.
THEATER & DANCE
Cinemablend

Nicolas Cage Discusses The Kinds Of Movies He Wants To Make Following The Birth Of His New Baby Girl

Nicolas Cage had incredible news come his way this week, and it wasn’t just the positive reception of his film, Butcher's Crossing, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, marked the birth of their baby girl, Francesca, last Wednesday. And it sounds the birth of his daughter has already affected the way Cage will be choosing his projects in the future -- and he clearly is going in a different direction.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy