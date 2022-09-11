Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Lazard is expected to practice on Wednesday, according to Matt LaFleur. Lazard missed Week 1's game with an ankle injury after not practicing at all last week. An appearance at Wednesday's practice is an excellent sign for his availability for Sunday's clash with Chicago. A return to a full practice on either Thursday or Friday would position Lazard to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday night.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO