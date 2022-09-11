Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 1
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) returns to practice on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Lazard is expected to practice on Wednesday, according to Matt LaFleur. Lazard missed Week 1's game with an ankle injury after not practicing at all last week. An appearance at Wednesday's practice is an excellent sign for his availability for Sunday's clash with Chicago. A return to a full practice on either Thursday or Friday would position Lazard to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 2
With Elijah Mitchell out, which San Francisco running back should you prioritize off the waiver wire? Is Kadarius Toney a drop candidate? What about Mike Gesicki? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Keenan Allen (hamstring) 'unlikely' to play in Week 2's Thursday matchup
According to Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is "unlikely to play" in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Allen's doubtful Week Two availability, there is reportedly " optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term." Expect Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter to see a bump in snaps while Mike Williams is an entrenched starter if Allen were to miss time.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 2
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Jets' Joe Flacco will start Week 2 clash with Cleveland
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco will start Week 2's game against the Cleveland Browns. Flacco will remain the Jets starter for Week 2's clash against the Browns, according to Robert Saleh. Flacco completed 37 of 59 attempts for 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a large loss to Baltimore in Week 1. With Zach Wilson still sidelined, the Jets will stick with Flacco for at least another week.
numberfire.com
Colts' Alec Pierce in concussion protocol
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is in the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Week 2's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pierce reportedly developed concussion symptoms after Week 1's game against Houston. His status is now up in the air for Week 2's clash with the Jaguars. Pierce had 0...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 2
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria left off Giants' lineup Wednesday afternoon
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. David Villar will replace Longoria on third base and bat fifth. Villar has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.4...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 2 Thursday Night (Chargers at Chiefs)
We're in for a treat as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off Thursday at Arrowhead. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites -- a spread that has moved toward Kansas City from 3.5 earlier in the week -- in a game with a 54.5-point total. That makes the implied score 29.5-25.0 in favor of KC.
numberfire.com
Giants' Luis Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. LaMonte Wade Jr. will move to right field in place of Gonzalez while J.D. Davis starts on first base and bat seventh. Wade has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart on San Francisco bench Wednesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Wynns will replace Bart behind the bag and bat ninth. Wynns has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.3...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Contreras will catch for right-hander Charlie Morton on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Reyes will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ozuna will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0