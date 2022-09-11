Read full article on original website
Kickoff set for Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s game against the Huskies of NIU has a kickoff time and television network. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field and be broadcast on ESPN2. The Huskies will host Vanderbilt on September 17. NIU is 2-0 after its first two games.
Dane Key and Jordan Wright receive SEC weekly honors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday. Kentucky now has had a weekly award...
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall. “Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature...
Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
WATCH | Morehead firefighters full time pay
Hatfield and McCoy Heritage Days - 11:00 p.m. Kelly Knight Craft - 11:00 p.m. Haslam and Bredesen co-host podcast built to bridge political divide. Through the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center of Public Policy, former governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam are teaming up to co-host a podcast aiming to prove bi-partisanship is still possible in American politics.
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Morehead Fire Department now has paid full-time firefighters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s just a little bit more firepower now at the Morehead Fire Department after city officials decided for the first time in program history, they’re adding full-time paid positions to the roster. “They’re excited and they’re young and energized and I think we really...
Man behind violent Rockcastle County home invasion found, arrested
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested. Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February. Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer.
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
UK launching one-of-a-kind program to help students become healthy, wealthy & wise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is launching a new program to help students become healthier, wealthier and wiser. Your time in college will teach you a lot. However, between classes for your major and filling general education requirements, practical knowledge can slip through the cracks. UK Invest...
