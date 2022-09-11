Read full article on original website
UK Women’s Basketball team gives away shoes, books in EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Women’s Basketball team went to Letcher and Perry Counties on Sunday to give away books and shoes. They started at Letcher County Central High School where they gave away shoes, and then stopped at Perry County Park to give away books. Freshman and...
Death toll rises to 40 in Eastern Kentucky after person lost in Pike County
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—One more person has died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll from July’s historic flooding is now at 40. He said that the person who died was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County. “Each of these individuals is a child of […]
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
Woman dies in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
UPDATE: (3:26 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022) – Kentucky State Police have identified a woman killed in a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky this morning. According to KSP troopers, Sok Snyder, 73, of Langley, was attempting to turn onto KY Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the eastbound lane, entering the lane of another vehicle. […]
Pikeville Story Trail - 11:00 p.m.
Through the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center of Public Policy, former governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam are teaming up to co-host a podcast aiming to prove bi-partisanship is still possible in American politics.
Picture perfect weather with pleasant temps continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly start, it is going to be another day in paradise across the mountains. Get out and enjoy it. It won’t be long before we are reminded of what season we are still in for a few days. Today and Tonight. Some patchy...
Kentucky State Police: Found Lee County human remains identified
The human remains found in a burned structure in Lee County have been identified.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE
PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
Hatfield & McCoy Heritage Days set to kick off for first time since 2019
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hatfield and McCoy Heritage Days is an annual event that celebrates and remembers the history and heritage of the region, but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. From Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, Heritage Days is set to kick off once again.
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
Missing Pike County woman found safe
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say Drema Gibson has been found and is safe. Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on...
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
Cold front equals better weather ahead
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last of our showers and storms have worked through the region and we are on our way to much nicer conditions as we head through the rest of this week. Showers and storms moved out of the area last night and early this morning as our cold front began to work into the area. It’s going to take a little bit, but much nicer and drier air is on the way in as high pressure takes over tonight. Our cooler air continues to work in as well. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear tonight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.
Knott County student looks to spread hope after disaster
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hunter Combs is a junior at Knott County Central High School. He said school has always been his happy place. “I just know kind of how school has effected me. I know that it has really taught me who I am,” he said. Combs...
Military and first responders gather for 9/11 Patriot Day Tribute in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Military and first responders from across the region gathered for the 9/11 Patriot Day Tribute at the Laurel County Fairgrounds on Sunday. “The first responders came out and pulled together like they always do and this is why I do it,” said event co-coordinator Michael Peters. “Its a unity. We’re brothers and sisters. I don’t want them to forget, ever.”
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
Students, staff remember school employee who died in crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For students at Floyd Central High School, lunch has been a time many look forward to. “She definitely made the lunch room a happier place,” Karli Rose, a senior at Floyd Central High School, said. Whether it’s singing “Happy Birthday” in her native language...
