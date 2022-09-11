HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last of our showers and storms have worked through the region and we are on our way to much nicer conditions as we head through the rest of this week. Showers and storms moved out of the area last night and early this morning as our cold front began to work into the area. It’s going to take a little bit, but much nicer and drier air is on the way in as high pressure takes over tonight. Our cooler air continues to work in as well. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear tonight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO