Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU football: Fans react to Jarvis Brownlee’s FSU comment
FSU football will travel to Louisville Friday night with a lot of the line. They’ll look to keep the momentum from the upset win over LSU but recognize some underlying storylines between the two teams. There’s a lot of crossover between the two teams, dating back to quarterback Jordan...
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
'A great mentor to me': Napier praises USF's Brad Scott for early career guidance
No. 18-ranked Florida’s upcoming match-up with USF will reunite Billy Napier with a mentor: Brad Scott, the Bulls’ current chief of staff and the father of the program’s current head coach, Jeff Scott. While at Clemson, Napier worked alongside Brad Scott, first as a graduate assistant from...
FSU football vs. Louisville: Betting odds for week three
FSU football will travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals Friday, September 16, at 8 p.m. It’s an opportunity for the Noles to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The Noles upset the LSU Tigers and come into week three off of a needed bye week, with the Cardinals coming into the game off a come-from-behind upset win over UCF.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Louisville: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this week and travel up to Louisville, KY to kick off ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Noles are coming off a bye week and look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after their nail-biting victory in New Orleans against the LSU Tigers.
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Boston College
The Seminoles will take on the Eagles on September 24.
NBC Miami
College Football Overtime: Early Success of Miami, FSU Gives Fans Plenty to Gloat About
At this same point during the 2021 season, the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles were a combined 1-3 with the 'Canes having a blowout loss to Alabama and a two point win over Appalachian State. FSU, meanwhile, was coming off arguably the most embarrassing loss in program history after being defeated by FCS member Jacksonville State.
The Florida Connection to the History of Sports Drinks
If you watch professional sports today, you'll likely see elite athletes drinking sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade during games and competitions. Many consider these sports drinks an essential part of recovery during or after strenuous activities, but it wasn't always this way. There was a time when athletes and sports teams were on their own for hydration and replenishment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefamuanonline.com
Students agree: FAMU No. 1 public HBCU
Florida A&M University learned Monday that it is still the No. 1-ranked public HBCU in. the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. FAMU has held that honor for the. The university is ranked No. 7 overall among HBCUs, trailing Spelman, Howard, Xavier,. Hampton, Morehouse and Tuskegee — all...
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
thefamuanonline.com
Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages
Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
WCTV
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 12, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
thefamuanonline.com
Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap
Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
wtxl.com
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/11/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A wet and rainy pattern is still on tap for much of our area today. Slow moving storms from the South increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in coastal counties. The current flood watch will expire this evening and scattered showers will begin to diminish. With a cold front pushing its way south, slightly cooler and drier air is expected by mid-week.
A name spoken, and now never forgotten
After nearly 80 years in an unmarked grave, former Leon High school student turned Army veteran Billy Maddox now has a headstone to honor his life and legacy.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated storms started the new work week as a cold front was moving through the Southeast Monday morning. These eastward-moving showers and storms will likely impact the drive to work and school in some locations. Rain chances will be at 50-50 overall Monday as the front will move into our area later Monday and Monday night.
southgatv.com
Baker County bridge slated for replacement
NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
WCTV
Tallahassee teen working to end period poverty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee high schooler is on a mission to make menstrual products accessible to everyone. She says she wants the stigma around periods to stop. “It’s a taboo thing that many people don’t want to talk about,” Waymon said. That’s part of Waymon’s...
floridianpress.com
FL Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State
TALLAHASSEE --- A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175 million. The grants are a new program, with the list put together after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that took effect July 1.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0