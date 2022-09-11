ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FanSided

FSU football vs. Louisville: Betting odds for week three

FSU football will travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals Friday, September 16, at 8 p.m. It’s an opportunity for the Noles to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The Noles upset the LSU Tigers and come into week three off of a needed bye week, with the Cardinals coming into the game off a come-from-behind upset win over UCF.
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Louisville: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this week and travel up to Louisville, KY to kick off ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Noles are coming off a bye week and look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after their nail-biting victory in New Orleans against the LSU Tigers.
L. Cane

The Florida Connection to the History of Sports Drinks

If you watch professional sports today, you'll likely see elite athletes drinking sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade during games and competitions. Many consider these sports drinks an essential part of recovery during or after strenuous activities, but it wasn't always this way. There was a time when athletes and sports teams were on their own for hydration and replenishment.
thefamuanonline.com

Students agree: FAMU No. 1 public HBCU

Florida A&M University learned Monday that it is still the No. 1-ranked public HBCU in. the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. FAMU has held that honor for the. The university is ranked No. 7 overall among HBCUs, trailing Spelman, Howard, Xavier,. Hampton, Morehouse and Tuskegee — all...
thefamuanonline.com

Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages

Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
thefamuanonline.com

Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap

Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
wtxl.com

Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/11/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A wet and rainy pattern is still on tap for much of our area today. Slow moving storms from the South increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in coastal counties. The current flood watch will expire this evening and scattered showers will begin to diminish. With a cold front pushing its way south, slightly cooler and drier air is expected by mid-week.
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated storms started the new work week as a cold front was moving through the Southeast Monday morning. These eastward-moving showers and storms will likely impact the drive to work and school in some locations. Rain chances will be at 50-50 overall Monday as the front will move into our area later Monday and Monday night.
southgatv.com

Baker County bridge slated for replacement

NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
WCTV

Tallahassee teen working to end period poverty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee high schooler is on a mission to make menstrual products accessible to everyone. She says she wants the stigma around periods to stop. “It’s a taboo thing that many people don’t want to talk about,” Waymon said. That’s part of Waymon’s...
floridianpress.com

FL Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State

TALLAHASSEE --- A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175 million. The grants are a new program, with the list put together after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that took effect July 1.
