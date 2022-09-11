ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for DUI after hitting multiple cars Sunday morning

ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Scottsdale police arrested a man for DUI Sunday morning after they say he was involved in two different crashes.

Police say 47-year-old Spencer Stant was driving an SUV around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he hit two vehicles at Scottsdale and McDowell Road. One of the two vehicles was a Scottsdale police car.

He then continued driving south on Scottsdale Road until an officer spotted him get on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Police followed Stant and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed down but Stant did not ever stop for police. Scottsdale police say after that, they stopped trying to get the vehicle to stop but continued to follow the vehicle.

Stant eventually hit another vehicle on the off-ramp of eastbound U.S. 60 at Alma School Road in Mesa. At that point, Stant's SUV was inoperable, and officers arrested him without incident.

There were only minor injuries to other motorists in both crashes. Police did not say how many people in total were hurt.

Stant was booked on charges that include extreme DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and failure to stop for police vehicles.

12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe rollover crash sends a person to hospital with severe injuries, authorities say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Tempe on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13, says the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Tempe Police say the car rolled over near Loop 101 and Fremont Drive around 4 p.m. after the person driving had a flat tire, lost control and crashed into the freeway wall. He was ejected, and his head experienced severe trauma.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Scottsdale, AZ
Cars
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Dui#Reckless Driving#Stant
12news.com

Scottsdale man hits patrol car, 2 other vehicles, in multiple crashes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have arrested 47-year-old Spencer Stant after multiple hit-and-run crashes Sunday morning. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported. Stant, who was driving a white Chevy Tahoe, initially struck a patrol car alongside a second vehicle, then continued despite attempted traffic stops before hitting another vehicle...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital, but other information was not immediately available.. The...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon. Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.
AVONDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
25newsnow.com

Man arrested for weekend hit and run in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 44-year-old man is in custody for a hit and run incident Sunday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 3:40 PM in the 200 block of West Romeo B. Garrett. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the grass near...
PEORIA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

6 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash near 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Traffic Accident near Mountain View Road Left 4 Hospitalized. The crash happened on September 1st when multiple vehicles crashed into each other for reasons unknown. Furthermore, one of the vehicles rolled over to its side. Eventually, the crash resulted in six people suffering injuries. At least four people were hospitalized...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
TONOPAH, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

