ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Group targeting Gov. Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election

By THE TEXAS TRIBUNE, PATRICK SVITEK
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 36

commonsense
3d ago

I don’t care how much money George Soros spends on his opposition to our Governor. It is a waste of money. Governor Abbott has the full support of the overwhelming majority of legally voting Texans. Francis doesn’t even carry 1/3 of the legal vote. This is not even close

Reply(5)
27
Demodicks r uneducated
3d ago

Let them go ahead and waste their money on hate for nothing.The democrats been wasting taxpayers money for 8yrs running adds and lies about Trump and it's gotten them nowhere

Reply(1)
15
Thomas Francis
2d ago

I don’t care how much money Soros and his NY and Washington friends want to pump into our Gubernatorial race. Texans aren’t stupid and there is no way we are going to elect Ocrook

Reply(2)
12
Related
fox26houston.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 'Revolving Door' justice is lethal in Harris Co.

HOUSTON - Backed by every major law enforcement organization in Harris County, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott called for the wholesale removal of ultra-progressive criminal court judges who've granted bond to thousands of repeat violent offenders. "The Harris County revolving bail door is literally killing people," said Abbott. The Governor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

This PAC Reemerged and Criticized Governor Abbott Over School Choice

A Texas Political Action Committee (PAC) that started in 2005 recently came out and urged parents to vote against him in this year’s election. On Monday, the PAC launched its campaign taking issue with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on school choice which allows parents to use public education funding for private schools or homeschooling.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lockhart, TX
State
Virginia State
City
Abbott, TX
KBTX.com

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
messenger-news.com

Chicago Mayor Complains as Gov. Abbott Sends Migrants to Windy City

EAST TEXAS – During a Thursday, Sept. 1 news conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “racist” after he sent two busloads of immigrants to Chicago. Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star, launched in March 2021, as a joint operation between the Texas Department of...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Cable Tv#Campaign Finance#Texas Ethics Commission#The Texas Tribune#Texans#Coulda Been#Democratic
foxsanantonio.com

Wisconsin promotes transgender resources for preschoolers

MADISON, Wisc. (TND) — The epicenter of education in Wisconsin is promoting transgender resources to preschoolers and their families. A guide on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI)'s website is titled "Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers," and it contains videos, websites, articles and books all aimed at children or adults. It also includes the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy