3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'
Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
Bleacher Report
Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1
Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Bleacher Report
49ers Would Listen to Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer From Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers are willing to engage in discussions centered around a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Asked about whether he'd entertain sending Garoppolo to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated the franchise's general stance. "Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything," he told reporters. "That...
Bleacher Report
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury
Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1
With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments. Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Won't Go on Cowboys IR; Thinks QB Could Play Within 4 Games
The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful star quarterback Dak Prescott could be back sooner than originally thought after injuring his thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ, via Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, that Prescott will not be placed on injured reserve and that he believes Prescott could be back within four weeks.
Bleacher Report
Latavius Murray Signs Saints Practice Squad Contract After Alvin Kamara's Rib Injury
The New Orleans Saints reportedly added some injury insurance to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Field Yates reported they signed Latavius Murray to their practice squad on Tuesday, adding that such a move was "worth noting" because Alvin Kamara is "dealing with a rib issue."
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Players Who Could Use a Do-Over After Week 1 Flop
The first week of the 2022 NFL season is now in the rearview, making this an ideal time to reflect on some of the more noteworthy revelations from these initial contests. While there were some surprisingly impressive showings from lesser-known talents, there were also plenty of Week 1 letdowns by players who were expected to perform at a high level.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Says Being Booed in 1st Game at Seattle Since Trade 'Didn't Bother Me'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suggested that he wasn't hurt by the chilly reception he received from Seahawks fans during his first game back in Seattle on Monday night. Wilson told reporters: "It didn't bother me. It's a hostile environment. I did not expect a round of applause. I gave...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
Bleacher Report
Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans
Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'Encouraged' by Updates on T.J. Watt's Pectoral Injury
On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt tore his pectoral but didn't tear the tendon, meaning that he won't require surgery and could return this season after six weeks of rehabilitation. And that has to be at least some measure of relief...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 2
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was a wild one, complete with stunning upsets, heart-pounding finishes, overtime action and even a tie. Deficiencies were uncovered for multiple teams, and of course, the injury bug bit hard. We saw key players like Dak Prescott, T.J. Watt, Derek Barnett and Elijah...
Bleacher Report
Chris Godwin Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys After Exiting with Hamstring Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Godwin is starting his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bucs. A third-round pick out of Penn State in...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters
Every NFL team knows it's better to start a season with a win than a loss. Fantasy football managers know the feeling, too. With Week 1 of the 2022 campaign complete, half of the fantasy managers are thrilled to be 1-0. They drafted their teams with success in mind, and they set their lineup in such a way that they defeated their opponent to open the season.
Bleacher Report
Jahan Dotson and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars
The first week of the NFL season marked the debut of a great number of rookies. While there was plenty of hype surrounding some of these first-year talents, many of the top picks in the 2022 draft had surprisingly quiet showings. Although plenty of rookies failed to make much of...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 2
The sky is falling! The end is near! Abandon all hope, ye who enter here!. Well, unless your fantasy football team won in Week 1, in which case…w00t!. There's nothing quite like the first week of a new fantasy football season. When the dust settles, there are only two kinds of teams—undefeated juggernauts and winless tomato cans. (We'll pretend ties don't happen.)
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
Bleacher Report
Jamal Adams' 'Serious' Knee Injury Will Require Surgery, Seahawks' Pete Carroll Says
The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their key defensive players for the foreseeable future. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Adams will need surgery after suffering a significant knee injury in Monday night's season opener against the Denver Broncos. "Yeah, he's hurt," Carroll told Seattle Sports...
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Explains Controversial Decision to Kick 64-Yard FG in Broncos' Loss
Well, Nathaniel Hackett is surely going to want to forget his first game as a head coach. Hackett somehow managed to steal the spotlight from Russell Wilson in the quarterback's return to Seattle, and not in the way he would have hoped. Just when it seemed as if Wilson was going to lead a game-winning drive, the Denver Broncos coach turned in an abysmal display of clock management, and his team lost a 17-16 stunner to the Seattle Seahawks.
