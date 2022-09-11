ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bleacher Report

Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'

Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1

Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1

With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments. Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Won't Go on Cowboys IR; Thinks QB Could Play Within 4 Games

The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful star quarterback Dak Prescott could be back sooner than originally thought after injuring his thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ, via Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, that Prescott will not be placed on injured reserve and that he believes Prescott could be back within four weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Players Who Could Use a Do-Over After Week 1 Flop

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is now in the rearview, making this an ideal time to reflect on some of the more noteworthy revelations from these initial contests. While there were some surprisingly impressive showings from lesser-known talents, there were also plenty of Week 1 letdowns by players who were expected to perform at a high level.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!"
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans

Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 2

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was a wild one, complete with stunning upsets, heart-pounding finishes, overtime action and even a tie. Deficiencies were uncovered for multiple teams, and of course, the injury bug bit hard. We saw key players like Dak Prescott, T.J. Watt, Derek Barnett and Elijah...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Every NFL team knows it's better to start a season with a win than a loss. Fantasy football managers know the feeling, too. With Week 1 of the 2022 campaign complete, half of the fantasy managers are thrilled to be 1-0. They drafted their teams with success in mind, and they set their lineup in such a way that they defeated their opponent to open the season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jahan Dotson and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars

The first week of the NFL season marked the debut of a great number of rookies. While there was plenty of hype surrounding some of these first-year talents, many of the top picks in the 2022 draft had surprisingly quiet showings. Although plenty of rookies failed to make much of...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 2

The sky is falling! The end is near! Abandon all hope, ye who enter here!. Well, unless your fantasy football team won in Week 1, in which case…w00t!. There's nothing quite like the first week of a new fantasy football season. When the dust settles, there are only two kinds of teams—undefeated juggernauts and winless tomato cans. (We'll pretend ties don't happen.)
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Nathaniel Hackett Explains Controversial Decision to Kick 64-Yard FG in Broncos' Loss

Well, Nathaniel Hackett is surely going to want to forget his first game as a head coach. Hackett somehow managed to steal the spotlight from Russell Wilson in the quarterback's return to Seattle, and not in the way he would have hoped. Just when it seemed as if Wilson was going to lead a game-winning drive, the Denver Broncos coach turned in an abysmal display of clock management, and his team lost a 17-16 stunner to the Seattle Seahawks.
DENVER, CO

