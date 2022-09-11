Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Flames invite Michael Stone to training camp on professional try-out
It’s official: Michael Stone will attend Calgary Flames training camp on a professional try-out. Stone has been a mainstay with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the 2017 trade deadline. Mikael Backlund and Oliver Kylington are the only two current Flames players who debuted with the team before Stone arrived.
Yardbarker
Scenes from a Canucks skate: Horvat talks contract, DiPietro arrives, and Demko looks ready for the season
We’re back out at Scotia Barn — more commonly known as 8 Rinks — in Burnaby, this week for the continuation of Canucks summer skates as more and more players arrive and prepare for training camp in Whistler at the end of the month. Today, we saw...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Remaining UFAs, and the Boston Bruins
P.K. Subban – defense – Could still bring some value. Tyler Motte – left wing – Bottom-six forward that can provide some grit. Anton Stralman – defense – Played 20 minutes last season on a non-contender. Tyler Ennis – center – Can bring depth...
NHL
LATAM Cup exhibition game at Panthers home was 'fun dream' for players
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Nicholas Komanski stared at the glistening sheet of ice inside FLA Live Arena that he was about to play on and smiled in joyous disbelief. "This must be a dream," said Komanski, a forward with Argentina's men's national hockey team. "I don't think most of us have done anything like this before, so for us it's a fun dream."
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
Yardbarker
Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Habs history
Nick Suzuki was named the youngest team captain in Montreal Canadiens history on Monday. The 23-year-old center is the 31st player to wear the "C" on his sweater for the historic franchise. He succeeds Shea Weber, the captain from 2018-22, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in June.
Yardbarker
Vincent Trocheck hits the ice with New York Rangers
Although New York Rangers training camp doesn’t officially begin until next Wednesday, Vincent Trocheck hit the ice with his new teammates in Tarrytown on Tuesday. “I’m excited [to get started],” Trocheck said. “Every year there’s this kind of limbo where we sit around waiting for the season to start. I think everybody is pretty eager to get going.”
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens’ 3 Untouchable Prospects
The Montreal Canadiens have been building a deep prospect pool for the past three seasons, and in that pool, they have some very skilled up-and-coming prospects who should greatly help the club in the future. Most of them will be NHL players, but very few will be top stars in the league; most will play pivotal roles on the team in the middle-six for forwards or the bottom-four for defence. However, there are a few who could be future NHL stars, and they are the ones the Habs can’t afford to let go. Here is a look at Montreal’s three untouchable prospects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rebecca Johnston joins Calgary Flames staff in full-time role
Johnston will join the Flames as part of the player development team, with the specific focus of prospect evaluations and on-ice instructions. She’ll also work with the Flames Foundation in grassroots programs, aiming to grow the game of hockey in the Calgary community. This will be Johnston’s first off-ice hockey gig of note.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
markerzone.com
YOUNG KHL PLAYER STRETCHERED OFF ICE AS FATHER/COACH WATCHES FROM BENCH (VIDEO)
Some tense moments from the KHL Monday as an 18-year-old player crashed into the boards and had to be stretchered off the ice. It just so happens that Yaroslav Tsulygin's father is an assistant coach with his son's team Salavat Ufa, and was forced to watch from the bench has his son was carried from the ice.
Comments / 0