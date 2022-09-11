Pacific Wharf to be Reimagined into San Fransokyo From ‘Big Hero 6’ at Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District
Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan
I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure
The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
New Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll Replica Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Indiana Jones voodoo doll replica has been released at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The voodoo doll figurine first debuted at Disneyland earlier this month, alongside other replicas from the “Indiana Jones” franchise. Indiana Jones...
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
New ‘Coco’ Housewares Available at Disneyland Resort for Day of the Dead 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is approaching, and Disneyland Resort is honoring the holiday with a new collection of “Coco” housewares. The merch features the main characters of “Coco”: Miguel, Héctor,...
Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour
Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Arendelle: World of Frozen Opening at Hong Kong Disneyland In Second Half of 2023
The new Arendelle: World of Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland will open in the second half of 2023. Concept art and ride vehicle maquettes are currently on display at the D23 Expo. It will have its own version of Frozen Ever After, plus two new attractions: Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs and Playhouse in the Woods. The former is a roller coaster through the mountains. Arendelle: World of Frozen will also have several shops and restaurants.
Every Disney Parks, Experiences, & Products Announcement at D23 Expo 2022
The Mandalorian and Grogu will appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in November. A The Hulk “Project Exo” robotic exoskeleton meet-and-greet will start at Avengers Campus next week. The new Avengers Campus multiverse attraction will feature King Thanos, who won in an alternate reality to...
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
New Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland
Today at the D23 Expo, we got plenty of announcements of what’s coming to the Disney Parks around the world. At Hong Kong Disneyland, to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be unveiled near Cinderella Carousel. This statue will...
‘Pinocchio’ Fails to Impress, Elsa Audio-Animatronic Previewed for Tokyo DisneySea, Characters Revealed for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float, & More: Daily Recap (9/12/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, September 12, 2022.
New Lime Green Starbucks Cup Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A bright lime green Starbucks cup is now available at Starbucks locations across Disneyland Resort. Green Starbucks Cup – $49.99. Like other Starbucks cups, it has a textured diamond exterior. The Starbucks logo is on one...
Figment Ear Headband from D23 Expo Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you were unable to make it to D23 Expo 2022 over the weekend, you may have thought you missed out on your chance to pick up the new Figment ear headband. However, shopDisney has now released the ear headband online.
Rock Painting Begins at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in EPCOT
Crews have started painting the faux rocks of Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in World Nature at EPCOT. The rocks in this circle are now more brown than grey. This reflects the model we saw sitting on scaffolding. The rockwork is still surrounded by scaffolding. A building in the...
