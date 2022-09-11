Read full article on original website
Alex Palou is not moving to McLaren in 2023 after all. The 2021 IndyCar Series champion announced Wednesday that he would be staying with Chip Ganassi Racing for another season. The announcement came weeks after both CGR and McLaren had made announcements on the same day saying that Palou would be driving for them in 2023.
