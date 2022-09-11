Mutilated ducks have been found at a park in California. But officials with the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center say they don’t think this was the work of a predator, but a cruel human. “And then when we pair that with an eyewitness account about suspicious activity ... all of that information together creates a picture where human abuse becomes, unfortunately, the most likely cause,” the Center’s medical director, Elizabeth Wood, said. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has more.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO