Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure
Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Special Experiences You Can’t Miss in Walt Disney World
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is an extremely special experience from start to finish, thanks to beautiful Disney Resorts, immersive and unforgettable attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and incredible shopping and dining options throughout Disney Springs. With so many incredible moments to enjoy throughout any vacation, it can be hard to believe that there are even more experiences offered to Guests that are truly spectacular. Whether a behind-the-scenes tour, unparalleled dining experience, or holiday party, there are some experiences that offer Guests memories that they will never forget. Guests who are looking to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation even more unforgettable should enjoy one of these extraordinary experiences!
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
“DO NOT release that movie”: Fans demand Disney bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow
An online petition directed to The Walt Disney Company in regard to bringing actor Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has seen a major upswing in signatures recently. Disney, are you listening?. Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise began with...
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks
A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Cast Members Have Finally Returned!
The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place thanks to the Cast Members who make the magic a reality for Guests visiting from around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Disney Parks and Resorts were closed, Cast Members who were only working at the Resort temporarily sadly had to make the decision to head home. For some on the Disney College Program, home was only a drive or a short flight away, but for Cast Members on one of Disney’s International Programs, home was much further.
Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 8, 2022.
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
New Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll Replica Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Indiana Jones voodoo doll replica has been released at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The voodoo doll figurine first debuted at Disneyland earlier this month, alongside other replicas from the “Indiana Jones” franchise. Indiana Jones...
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration End Date Announced, New Pixar Show Debuting at Walt Disney Studios Park
The Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebration will come to an end on September 30, 2023. The grand finale of the celebration will be the premiere of a new Pixar show at Walt Disney Studios Park. Concept art for the show, “Pixar We Belong Together,” features the “Monsters, Inc.” characters on...
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
