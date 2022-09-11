Read full article on original website
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won
"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
Mitch McConnell throws cold water on Lindsey Graham's new 15-week abortion ban after anti-abortion activist says GOP leader 'cleared the pathway for this to happen'
McConnell's public dismissal of Graham's bill comes after the head of a major anti-abortion group told Insider that the minority leader supports it.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Secret Service knew of threats against Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Mike Pence for days before the Capitol riot: CREW
Capitol Police weren't alerted about the threats until 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, by which time officers were already under siege by a violent mob.
The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
Citing Greitens defeat, John Wood abandons independent run for U.S. Senate in Missouri
Despite assurances that the outcome of the Republican U.S. Senate primary would not alter his plans to run as an independent, John Wood announced Tuesday he was ending his campaign. The reason: Former Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. “I made the decision to run for the...
After Sarah Palin's election loss, Sen. Tom Cotton calls ranked-choice voting 'a scam'
WASHINGTON — After Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in Alaska's special election Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sought to discredit the voting system Alaskans chose to implement in their state. Cotton tweeted that Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system "is a scam to rig elections," casting doubt on the...
Schumer pledges to pass Manchin deal despite Democratic opposition
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised on Wednesday to pass a side deal on permitting reform with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to the massive tax, climate and health care bill despite growing opposition from progressive House Democrats. Schumer said he will put permitting reform legislation that would speed the...
Democrats press Senate to vote on bill removing Dred Scott justice bust from Capitol
Top House Democrats are pressing the Senate to vote on a bill to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, the author of the Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling, from the Capitol. In June 2021, the House passed a bill 285-120 that would replace the bust of...
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
Will progressives sink Manchin's deal?
WILL PROGRESSIVES PERMIT PERMITTING?— House progressives are once again balking at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), this time on a proposal to streamline energy project permits. But many Democrats are wary of highlighting intra-party divisions as they head into the midterm stretch and want desperately to avoid brinkmanship over a government shutdown for which the public would blame Democratic infighting.
Hear GOP candidate and Democratic incumbent discuss abortion positions
Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) will face each other in the midterm elections. CNN’s Dana Bash speaks to both candidates about their stances on abortion access in Washington state.
U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.
Democrats condemn Lindsey Graham’s nationwide abortion ban proposal – as it happened
Senator’s bill would outlaw procedure after 15 weeks, with certain exceptions – follow all the day’s politics news
Critics question McConnell's leadership as GOP's Senate prospects dim
With just weeks to go before the midterm elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) detractors are criticizing his leadership as shifting forecasts suggest the party will have a more difficult time winning a majority in the upper chamber than previously expected.
Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office
The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
Stefanik-backed Karoline Leavitt wins N.H. House GOP primary
Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former aide to the Trump White House and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), on Tuesday won the Republican primary for a key swing U.S. House district in New Hampshire, according to the AP. Why it matters: Leavitt’s win represents a victory for the conservative wing of the...
First look: Pence was "angry" on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a memoir — "So Help Me God," out Nov. 15 — that when the Capitol was attacked while he was presiding over a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, "I was not afraid, but I was angry." What he's...
Republicans' rocky attempt to change the abortion narrative
Sen. Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion ban appears to be a political gift to Democrats less than two months before the midterm elections, but it syncs with nearly half of Americans' views on when the procedure should be legal. The big picture: Elections aren't won on nuance, and most nationally-elected Republicans...
