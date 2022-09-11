ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
Ballotpedia News

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
POLITICO

Will progressives sink Manchin's deal?

WILL PROGRESSIVES PERMIT PERMITTING?— House progressives are once again balking at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), this time on a proposal to streamline energy project permits. But many Democrats are wary of highlighting intra-party divisions as they head into the midterm stretch and want desperately to avoid brinkmanship over a government shutdown for which the public would blame Democratic infighting.
Axios

Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
Axios

Stefanik-backed Karoline Leavitt wins N.H. House GOP primary

Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former aide to the Trump White House and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), on Tuesday won the Republican primary for a key swing U.S. House district in New Hampshire, according to the AP. Why it matters: Leavitt’s win represents a victory for the conservative wing of the...
Axios

First look: Pence was "angry" on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a memoir — "So Help Me God," out Nov. 15 — that when the Capitol was attacked while he was presiding over a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, "I was not afraid, but I was angry." What he's...
Axios

Republicans' rocky attempt to change the abortion narrative

Sen. Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion ban appears to be a political gift to Democrats less than two months before the midterm elections, but it syncs with nearly half of Americans' views on when the procedure should be legal. The big picture: Elections aren't won on nuance, and most nationally-elected Republicans...
Axios

