Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: England are blessed Rob Key chose Brendon McCullum over Gary Kirsten in his sliding doors moment... the Kiwi coach was the perfect man with Ben Stokes to change the mentality of the team

It was, said Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special, a 'lightbulb moment'. He was talking about the time he first heard Brendon McCullum's name linked with the England Test coaching job and it perfectly described my reaction, too. Of course it made sense. The New Zealander was clearly the perfect...
SPORTS
SkySports

India level IT20 series against England despite Freya Kemp's historic knock

An historic half-century from Freya Kemp was not enough to prevent India levelling the IT20 series against England with an eight-wicket win in Derby. The hosts found themselves reduced to 54-5 after opting to bat first, but a sixth-wicket stand of 65 between Kemp and Maia Bouchier helped get England back on track as they reached 142-6.
WORLD
SkySports

Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20I World Cup

In a statement released on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England, which England won 2-1, the organisation confirmed Boucher had resigned from his role. In the statement, it read: "Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with...
WORLD
SkySports

England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
SPORTS
BBC

England 73-7 Wales: Red Roses win world record 25th consecutive Test

Tries: Rowland 3, Scarratt 2, Packer, Penalty, Kildunne, Cokayne, Botterman, Aldcroft; Cons: Scarratt 5, Rowland. England became the first team in history to win 25 Tests in a row as they finished their World Cup preparations with an 11-try win against Wales at Bristol's Ashton Gate. The Red Roses scored...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#South London#Test Cricket
SkySports

Brendon McCullum says England bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be in squad for 2023 Ashes

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the England squad for next year's Ashes series against Australia, says head coach Brendon McCullum. Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-Test series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.
SPORTS
SkySports

Huddersfield 1-2 Wigan: Callum Lang strikes late to earn Latics win

Huddersfield's miserable start to the Sky Bet Championship season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan. Will Keane put Wigan in front with a first-half penalty and, after Tom Lees equalised, Callum Lang fired in the winner in the 82nd minute. Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute's silence...
SPORTS
SkySports

Blackburn 2-0 Watford: Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam steer Rovers to victory

Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford. The scoreline scarcely did justice to Jon Dahl Tomasson's men who hassled and harried their opponents who couldn't match their hunger, workrate and quality. Blackburn's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Sarah Hunter back to lead much-changed England Women against Wales

No 8 Hunter's return to the side is one of 12 changes to the starting XV from the team which beat the USA 52-14 in Exeter on September 3, including an entirely different front row. Head coach Simon Middleton is keen to give all of his squad an opportunity before...
WORLD
SkySports

Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Somerset advise ECB domestic playing schedule 'unacceptable'

Somerset have advised the English and Wales Cricket Board that the current domestic schedule is "unacceptable". The club's response to the playing programme comes after a board meeting to discuss the ECB's ongoing review into the men's game. A smaller top division in the County Championship and fewer days of...
SPORTS

