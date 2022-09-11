Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO