Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Walmsley World Cup injury blow is huge for England, says St Helens boss Kristian Woolf
KRISTIAN Woolf believes England have been robbed of one of the best after Alex Walmsley was ruled out of the World Cup with a foot injury. It was initially thought the St Helens prop would only be out for the short term. But further scans revealed a much more serious...
PAUL NEWMAN: England are blessed Rob Key chose Brendon McCullum over Gary Kirsten in his sliding doors moment... the Kiwi coach was the perfect man with Ben Stokes to change the mentality of the team
It was, said Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special, a 'lightbulb moment'. He was talking about the time he first heard Brendon McCullum's name linked with the England Test coaching job and it perfectly described my reaction, too. Of course it made sense. The New Zealander was clearly the perfect...
SkySports
England have ticked every box under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes this summer, says Nasser Hussain
Throughout the summer, England have been playing with an attacking mindset, with run chases and aggressive bowling key to their identity. Stokes' side have won six out of the seven Test matches they have played. For Hussain, the ability of this Test side to entertain while also getting the job...
SkySports
India level IT20 series against England despite Freya Kemp's historic knock
An historic half-century from Freya Kemp was not enough to prevent India levelling the IT20 series against England with an eight-wicket win in Derby. The hosts found themselves reduced to 54-5 after opting to bat first, but a sixth-wicket stand of 65 between Kemp and Maia Bouchier helped get England back on track as they reached 142-6.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20I World Cup
In a statement released on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England, which England won 2-1, the organisation confirmed Boucher had resigned from his role. In the statement, it read: "Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Michael Hussey and David Saker join England men's coaching set-up ahead of tournament
Former England bowling coach David Saker and former Australian international Michael Hussey have been added to Matthew Mott's set-up for this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia starting in October. Hussey, batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, featured as a middle-order batsman for his country in all three...
SkySports
England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
BBC
England 73-7 Wales: Red Roses win world record 25th consecutive Test
Tries: Rowland 3, Scarratt 2, Packer, Penalty, Kildunne, Cokayne, Botterman, Aldcroft; Cons: Scarratt 5, Rowland. England became the first team in history to win 25 Tests in a row as they finished their World Cup preparations with an 11-try win against Wales at Bristol's Ashton Gate. The Red Roses scored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Brendon McCullum says England bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be in squad for 2023 Ashes
James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the England squad for next year's Ashes series against Australia, says head coach Brendon McCullum. Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-Test series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.
SkySports
County championship round-up: Hashim Amla digs Surrey out of trouble as Essex take first-innings lead over Yorkshire
Surrey needed a response after lurching to 80 for four following Northamptonshire's 339 all out. It was Hashim Amla who dug LV= Insurance County Championship Division One leaders Surrey out of trouble. By stumps on day two, the ex-South Africa captain was closing in on a 57th first-class century, with...
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-2 Wigan: Callum Lang strikes late to earn Latics win
Huddersfield's miserable start to the Sky Bet Championship season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan. Will Keane put Wigan in front with a first-half penalty and, after Tom Lees equalised, Callum Lang fired in the winner in the 82nd minute. Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute's silence...
SkySports
Blackburn 2-0 Watford: Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam steer Rovers to victory
Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford. The scoreline scarcely did justice to Jon Dahl Tomasson's men who hassled and harried their opponents who couldn't match their hunger, workrate and quality. Blackburn's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Premier League postponements: When can fixtures be rearranged? Will FA Cup reintroduce replays?
With 14 Premier League matches needing to be rearranged and the winter World Cup causing unprecedented changes to the fixture calendar, Sky Sports News looks at when the games could eventually be played. Will postponed Premier League games be played soon?. Sky Sports News has analysed the football calendar for...
UEFA・
SkySports
Sarah Hunter back to lead much-changed England Women against Wales
No 8 Hunter's return to the side is one of 12 changes to the starting XV from the team which beat the USA 52-14 in Exeter on September 3, including an entirely different front row. Head coach Simon Middleton is keen to give all of his squad an opportunity before...
SkySports
Hull striker Oscar Estupinan and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom win Sky Bet Championship August awards
Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for August. An arch old-school poacher, the Colombian's seven goals in six games added up to a combined distance of 33 yards. If they were rarely things of beauty, their value was priceless to...
SkySports
Arsenal vs PSV: Europa League group game postponed due to lack of police, UEFA confirms
Arsenal's Europa League group game against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Thursday has been postponed. UEFA confirmed that the game is to be rearranged due to a lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It is not yet known when...
UEFA・
SkySports
Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades
Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
SkySports
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants players to show resilience in Champions League
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to show more resilience and staying power as they continue their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Scottish champions created a number of good chances against holders Real Madrid last week but ended up on the end of a 3-0 defeat.
SkySports
Premier League to push ahead with plans for semi-automated offsides - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Gareth Southgate will allow his England stars to watch the Queen's funeral with their families instead of joining up at St George's Park. Marcus Rashford's agent reportedly used interest from PSG to negotiate a better contract for the Manchester...
BBC
Somerset advise ECB domestic playing schedule 'unacceptable'
Somerset have advised the English and Wales Cricket Board that the current domestic schedule is "unacceptable". The club's response to the playing programme comes after a board meeting to discuss the ECB's ongoing review into the men's game. A smaller top division in the County Championship and fewer days of...
Comments / 0