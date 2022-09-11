ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo Sheriff’s Office releases statement in response to Pleasant Grove incident

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining their response to an incident in that occurred in Pleasant Grove on September 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police department requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond to a location […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

36-year-old woman injured in Center Point shooting

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A 36-year-old woman was injured in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene and […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

78-year-old man fatally injured during Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 78-year-old man was fatally injured during a Birmingham crash on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 7:07 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Henry Sykes, of Birmingham, was the driver and lone occupant of a Ford Ranger that struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD arrests 21-year-old man involved in shooting that injures child

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has arrested a 21-year-old man involved in a shooting that injured a 4-year-old female on Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, Ronald Porter Jr., of Fultondale, was arrested for two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging into […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Motorcycle Crash
The Trussville Tribune

19-year-old killed in I-65 crash in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred in Birmingham on Sunday, September 4. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Misael Reyes, of Midfield, was the driver and lone occupant of his Honda Civic involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Reyes was traveling north on Interstate […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 23-year-old woman killed during Birmingham shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 23-year-old woman was killed during Birmingham shooting on Monday, September 5, at approximately  6:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SW in Birmingham. Related Story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Walmart shut down after masked suspects make threats

From Thre Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Walmart has shut down after two masked suspects made threats on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 7:09 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Jefferson County Deputies and TPD responded to the scene at 5919 Trussville Crossings Parkway in Trussville. “Loss prevention contacted us and reported […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Armed carjacking suspect killed at Springville Station

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The suspect of an armed carjacking was killed after a pursuit ended at Springville Station on Wednesday, September 7. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Steele Police Department responded to a white male armed with a rifle carjacking a […]
STEELE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham PD arrests 19-year-old for murder

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a 19-year-old female for a murder that occurred on Monday, September 5, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the BPD, Sabrina Andrews, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. BPD Homicide detectives presented this case to the Jefferson […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Trussville PD clears scene, Walmart resumes normal operations

UPDATE: Trussville Police Department has given the all-clear, and Walmart is now resuming normal operations. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Walmart has shut down after two masked suspects made threats on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 7:09 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Jefferson County Deputies and TPD responded to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, in St. Clair County

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, September 11, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 northbound for Asphalt Paving operations between Milepost 157 (St. Clair Springs/Springville) and Milepost 148 (Springville/Odenville). All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

