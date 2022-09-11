Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 56-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the 56-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 6:33 p.m. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Woodrow Larrie Williams, Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the lone rider of a motorcycle traveling west in the […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office releases statement in response to Pleasant Grove incident
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining their response to an incident in that occurred in Pleasant Grove on September 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police department requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond to a location […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals
UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
36-year-old woman injured in Center Point shooting
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A 36-year-old woman was injured in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene and […]
Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
78-year-old man fatally injured during Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 78-year-old man was fatally injured during a Birmingham crash on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 7:07 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Henry Sykes, of Birmingham, was the driver and lone occupant of a Ford Ranger that struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the […]
Birmingham PD arrests 21-year-old man involved in shooting that injures child
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has arrested a 21-year-old man involved in a shooting that injured a 4-year-old female on Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, Ronald Porter Jr., of Fultondale, was arrested for two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging into […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 50, killed in Carson Road hit and run incident
From Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Carson Road near 16th Terrace Circle NW in Center Point to investigate the report of a body in the roadway. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 50-year-old male who had been struck by a vehicle […]
19-year-old killed in I-65 crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred in Birmingham on Sunday, September 4. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Misael Reyes, of Midfield, was the driver and lone occupant of his Honda Civic involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Reyes was traveling north on Interstate […]
UPDATE: 23-year-old woman killed during Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 23-year-old woman was killed during Birmingham shooting on Monday, September 5, at approximately 6:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SW in Birmingham. Related Story: […]
31-year-old man killed during apparent argument in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed during an apparent argument in Birmingham on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 11:55 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Corye Daniels, of Birmingham, was shot and killed in an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North in Birmingham. North […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
Trussville Walmart shut down after masked suspects make threats
From Thre Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Walmart has shut down after two masked suspects made threats on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 7:09 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Jefferson County Deputies and TPD responded to the scene at 5919 Trussville Crossings Parkway in Trussville. “Loss prevention contacted us and reported […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
Armed carjacking suspect killed at Springville Station
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The suspect of an armed carjacking was killed after a pursuit ended at Springville Station on Wednesday, September 7. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Steele Police Department responded to a white male armed with a rifle carjacking a […]
UPDATE: Birmingham PD arrests 19-year-old for murder
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a 19-year-old female for a murder that occurred on Monday, September 5, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the BPD, Sabrina Andrews, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. BPD Homicide detectives presented this case to the Jefferson […]
Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
UPDATE: Trussville PD clears scene, Walmart resumes normal operations
UPDATE: Trussville Police Department has given the all-clear, and Walmart is now resuming normal operations. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Walmart has shut down after two masked suspects made threats on Saturday, September 10, at approximately 7:09 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Jefferson County Deputies and TPD responded to […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, in St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, September 11, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 northbound for Asphalt Paving operations between Milepost 157 (St. Clair Springs/Springville) and Milepost 148 (Springville/Odenville). All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0