Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

6-3-4-0, WB: 4

(six, three, four, zero; WB: four)

