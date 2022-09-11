Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the name, and announced the change on Wednesday. “It gives me great pleasure to return to our original name and also to know that this ski area is poised for a great future so others may experience what many of us already have,” said Ralph Lewis, general manager and Bridgton local. Shawnee Peak was a name chosen in 1988 by new owners who already operated Shawnee Mountain in Pennsylvania, which bears the name of a Native American tribe that was pushed west by settlers.

MAINE STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO