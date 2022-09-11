Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller’s request to block his scheduled Sept....
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz suddenly and surprisingly rested their case Wednesday after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the beginning of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25. There were 11 days of defense testimony overall, the last two spotlighting experts about how his birth mother’s heavy use of alcohol during pregnancy might have affected his brain’s development and led to his murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. The sudden announcement by lead attorney Melisa McNeill led to a heated exchange between her and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who called the decision without warning to her or the prosecution “the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case.” The 12-member jury and 10 alternates were not present but were lining up outside the courtroom to enter. The sudden announcement also meant prosecutors weren’t ready to start their rebuttal case.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by Thursday evening on if the prison system is ready to use the untested execution method of nitrogen hypoxia at an execution next week. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. gave the state the deadline to file an affidavit, or declaration, on whether the state could try to execute inmate Alan Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on Sept. 22 if the use of lethal injection is blocked. The order came after the state dangled the possibility during a Monday court hearing of being ready to become the first state to attempt an execution with nitrogen hypoxia. Nitrogen hypoxia is a proposed execution method in which death would be caused by forcing the inmate to breathe only nitrogen, thereby depriving him or her of the oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions. It’s authorized as an execution method in three states — Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi — but has never been used. The state provided “vague and imprecise statements regarding the readiness and intent to move forward with an execution on September 22, 2022, by nitrogen hypoxia,” Huffaker said.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was “on board” with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit. Court documents filed Monday by an attorney for the Mississippi Community Education Center contain text messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, that include references to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020. Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit, pleaded guilty in April to charges of misspending welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades. In May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. The lawsuit said the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler...
WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders. Arguments were heard by justices in two cases out of Jefferson County, a statement from the Supreme Court said. Attorneys for two people involuntarily committed under the new law are challenging its constitutionality. A law passed this year allows violent offenders who are incompetent for trial to be involuntarily committed if they are a danger to themselves and others regardless of whether they would benefit from treatment. Previously, a defendant could be involuntarily hospitalized only if they could benefit from treatment. If not, they could be set free. The case was one of two heard on Wednesday and two others were scheduled to be heard Thursday, the statement said.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November — setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters. Bolduc wasn’t formally endorsed by former President Donald Trump but has said he believes Trump won the 2020 election and has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines. The former president called him a “strong guy, tough guy.” Two other pro-Trump candidates won their U.S. House primaries in New Hampshire — Karoline Leavitt in the 1st Congressional District and Bob Burns in the 2nd Congressional District — leaving some in the party questioning whether they will be able to broaden their appeal beyond the GOP base in November. “Nice! The “Trumpiest” people ALL won in New Hampshire last night. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said. “Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency said. At 11 a.m. EDT, the depression was moving at 14 mph (22 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters said.
SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday that no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours of more than 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) within three hours sent torrents of water down normally dry washes and across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park, including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. The Moapa Valley Fire District and Las Vegas police reported that firefighters reached a big rig truck driver and a police helicopter hoisted two people from a van after their vehicles became disabled in flooding in the Overton area after midnight. No injuries were reported.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served as one of three of Delaware’s Democratic presidential electors in 2016. She will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in the November general election. York said voters opted for “competence and clarity and leadership,” but acknowledged that McGuiness’ legal troubles played a significant role in the campaign. “It had to, because this was historic for the state of Delaware,” she said. “I think the voters felt a certain way about that.”
BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the name, and announced the change on Wednesday. “It gives me great pleasure to return to our original name and also to know that this ski area is poised for a great future so others may experience what many of us already have,” said Ralph Lewis, general manager and Bridgton local. Shawnee Peak was a name chosen in 1988 by new owners who already operated Shawnee Mountain in Pennsylvania, which bears the name of a Native American tribe that was pushed west by settlers.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and in Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, the statement said.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars empire acknowledged on the witness stand Wednesday that the show and website spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. “I don’t think that we disagree that there were false statements made,” Brittany Paz testified at a civil trial involving Jones’ claims that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax concocted as a pretext to tighten gun regulations. Asked whether an Infowars headline that suggested the massacre was a “false flag” operation was itself untrue, Paz said she didn’t disagree it was false. The jury is tasked only with determining what Jones has to pay to eight victims’ families and an FBI agent — a judge already found the Infowars host liable for damages, by default. She made that determination after he failed to turn over documents as ordered during the lawsuit.
NEW YORK (AP) — California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state’s antitrust and unfair competition laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process. But officials in California believe they won’t encounter a similar fate, partly due to information collected during a more than two-year investigation that involved subpoenas and interviews with sellers, Amazon’s competitors as well as current and former employees at the company. In the lawsuit, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said Amazon used contract provisions to effectively bar third-party sellers and wholesale suppliers from offering lower prices for products on non-Amazon sites, including on their own websites. That, in turn, harms the ability of other retailers to compete.
A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them, the prosecutor said during opening statements of the first trial in the slayings. Now six years later, George Wagner IV faces the death penalty if he’s convicted in the slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon. His younger brother, Jake Wagner, last year pleaded guilty to shooting five of the victims, and is expected to testify against his brother as part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say an archery hunter sustained life-threatening injuries when he was gored and trampled by a moose in a remote area west of Fort Collins. The rare moose attack happened Tuesday as the adult male hunter prepared to shoot the animal with an...
