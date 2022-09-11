FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash4Life
14-23-27-32-51, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
02-04-18-26-33
(two, four, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
1-9, FB: 4
(one, nine; FB: four)
Pick 2 Midday
5-3, FB: 8
(five, three; FB: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
4-2-6, FB: 4
(four, two, six; FB: four)
Pick 3 Midday
6-1-9, FB: 8
(six, one, nine; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
0-0-4-6, FB: 4
(zero, zero, four, six; FB: four)
Pick 4 Midday
5-5-2-5, FB: 8
(five, five, two, five; FB: eight)
Pick 5 Evening
1-9-0-9-3, FB: 4
(one, nine, zero, nine, three; FB: four)
Pick 5 Midday
1-4-9-2-5, FB: 8
(one, four, nine, two, five; FB: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
