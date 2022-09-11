VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
03-07-08-20-25
(three, seven, eight, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $214,000
Cash4Life
14-23-27-32-51, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-2-9, FB:
(six, two, nine; FB: zero)
Pick 3 Night
0-6-4, FB: 7
(zero, six, four; FB: seven)
Pick 4 Day
7-6-8-6, FB: 7
(seven, six, eight, six; FB: seven)
Pick 4 Night
0-7-7-3, FB: 8
(zero, seven, seven, three; FB: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
