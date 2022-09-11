MO Lottery

PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the Arizona Corporation Commission said they would leave it up to the utilities to decide if they wanted to pursue clean energy sources such as solar and wind. And they said the state should not be involved in helping communities that are seeing coal-fired power plants shuttered — mainly on tribal lands or in small eastern Arizona communities — replace the jobs and tax revenue. The Democrats strongly disagreed, saying that tribes and communities adjusting to life without coal plants need the commission’s help and that setting standards for the minimum amount of energy utilities should get from renewable energy is critical. “We are on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” Democratic candidate Lauren Kuby said in the Clean Elections Commission debate broadcast on Arizona PBS Monday night. “But with crisis comes opportunity, and we need to lead a clean energy transition for our state. ”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO