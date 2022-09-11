MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
Pick 3 Midday
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
9-0-3-0
(nine, zero, three, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
7-4-9-3
(seven, four, nine, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
Show Me Cash
01-09-10-36-37
(one, nine, ten, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $284,000
