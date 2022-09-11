ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Lucky For Life

03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-0-3-0

(nine, zero, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-4-9-3

(seven, four, nine, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000

Show Me Cash

01-09-10-36-37

(one, nine, ten, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $284,000

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

